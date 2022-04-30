Saturday, April 30, 2022
Nominate Your Favorite Teacher for the San Diego Teacher Award!

Teacher Appreciation Week is celebrated in the first full week of May and is when teachers get the extra credit they deserve. To celebrate teacher appreciation week, Blue Bridge Hospitality Group is hosting a fun contest where you can nominate your favorite teacher in San Diego County and they will invite one lucky teacher over for a sneak peek dinner for four people at The Islander!

The Islander is a new island-themed restaurant concept opening soon on Orange Avenue in Coronado (next to MooTime Creamery). They will be serving Hawaiian food, tiki cocktails, weekend brunches, and the local favorites Leroy’s burger and poke tacos will be on their menu as well! This sneak peek dinner will be scheduled before the grand opening so your favorite teacher will be one of the first guests to experience The Islander!

Here’s how to participate:

  1. Visit this link: https://bit.ly/380BDig.
  2. Fill out the online nomination form by 5/7/2022.
  3. The winner will be notified via email on 5/8/2022.

