Little Frenchie Debuts New Spring Menu

Spring is in full bloom at Little Frenchie! The charming Parisian bistro located at 1166 Orange Ave. has unveiled brand new menu items bursting with fresh, seasonal delights.

Little Frenchie is known for transporting diners to the quaint streets of Paris with its authentic cuisine and ambiance, and this spring, the talented culinary and pastry teams have created a symphony of flavors that highlight the best of the season.

New menu highlights include:

  • Artichokes à la Barigoule | almond purée, farro croustillant, basil
Artichokes à la Barigoule | almond purée, farro croustillant, basil
  • Poulet Roti | half roasted chicken, chanterelle mushroom, spring onion, crispy potato, sauce chasseur
Poulet Roti | half roasted chicken, chanterelle mushroom, spring onion, crispy potato, sauce chasseur
  • Diver Scallops | pommes dauphine, english pea, morel mushroom, bacon lardon
Diver Scallops | pommes dauphine, English pea, morel mushroom, bacon lardon
  • Parisian Gnocchi | fava beans, pistou, pistachio tuile, beurre blanc
Parisian Gnocchi | fava beans, pistou, pistachio tuile, beurre blanc
  • Snake River Trout | morel mushroom, spring onion soubise, snap peas, preserved lemon vinaigrette
Snake River Trout | morel mushroom, spring onion soubise, snap peas, preserved lemon vinaigrette

