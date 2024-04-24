Thursday, April 25, 2024
Mother’s Day at The Islander and MooTime – May 12

The Islander, 1015 Orange Ave (Photo courtesy of Blue Bridge Hospitality)

Inspired by ’60s and ’70s surf culture, The Islander is a beach-vibe eatery serving delectable cuisine and inventive cocktails that capture the essence of paradise. This Mother’s Day, treat mom to a complimentary Strawberry MOMosa, and delight in a variety of signature bites including Volcano Fries, Pineapple Fried Rice, and more!

Strawberry MOMosa (Photo courtesy of Blue Bridge Hospitality)

For something sweet, head next door to Mootime Creamery and surprise mom with a complimentary heart-shaped bonbon with any purchase, or try a waffle cone with custom mixes, an ice cream sandwich with fresh baked cookies, or the ice cream tacos.

Bonbons (Photo courtesy of Blue Bridge Hospitality)
The Islander
1015 Orange Ave, Coronado
Mootime Creamery
1025 Orange Ave, Coronado



