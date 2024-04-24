Mother’s Day at The Islander and MooTime – May 12

Inspired by ’60s and ’70s surf culture, The Islander is a beach-vibe eatery serving delectable cuisine and inventive cocktails that capture the essence of paradise. This Mother’s Day, treat mom to a complimentary Strawberry MOMosa, and delight in a variety of signature bites including Volcano Fries, Pineapple Fried Rice, and more!

For something sweet, head next door to Mootime Creamery and surprise mom with a complimentary heart-shaped bonbon with any purchase, or try a waffle cone with custom mixes, an ice cream sandwich with fresh baked cookies, or the ice cream tacos.

The Islander

1015 Orange Ave, Coronado

Mootime Creamery

1025 Orange Ave, Coronado





