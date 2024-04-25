Mother’s Day Experience at Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa – May 12

Indulge Mom in an unforgettable Mother’s Day experience at Coronado Island Marriott, where we’re rolling out the red carpet for the extraordinary women in our lives. Join us for a blissful celebration on the bay, where every moment is tailored to honor and pamper the ones we love most.

Treat Mom to a sumptuous brunch buffet, crafted to delight her palate and elevate her senses. From savory delights to sweet temptations, our culinary artisans have curated a feast fit for royalty, ensuring every bite is a moment of pure joy. And to kick off the celebration in style, every cherished mother will receive a complimentary mimosa, raising a toast to her unwavering love and endless sacrifices.

But the indulgence doesn’t end there. Elevate Mom’s experience with our exclusive spa specials designed to rejuvenate her body, mind, and spirit. Treat her to the ultimate relaxation with our “Just for Mom” package, featuring a luxurious Swedish Massage paired with our Sea of Life Custom Facial, a blissful journey to restore her inner glow. Or bond over pampering with our “Mom & Me” package, where she can enjoy a tranquil Swedish Massage alongside the refreshing Glow 2 Go Facial, creating cherished memories of serenity together.

The delights don’t stop there. You can also enjoy complimentary cookie decorating and card making, crafting heartfelt messages and edible delights to express your gratitude and appreciation. For those seeking to add a personal touch to their celebrations, indulge in the art of floral arrangements with our bouquet making experience or preserve precious memories with scrapbooking, available for a fee.

At Coronado Island Marriott, we understand that Mother’s Day is more than just a date on the calendar – it’s a tribute to the incredible women who shape our lives with boundless love and unwavering strength. Join us as we honor these extraordinary individuals in an ambiance of relaxation and appreciation, creating moments that will be treasured for a lifetime.

MORE INFORMATION

Make this Mother’s Day one to remember at Coronado Island Marriott, and book your experience today!

Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa

2000 Second Street, Coronado





