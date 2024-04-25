Thursday, April 25, 2024
Dining

Mother’s Day Experience at Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa – May 12

1 min.
Promoted Partner
Promoted Partner

Indulge Mom in an unforgettable Mother’s Day experience at Coronado Island Marriott, where we’re rolling out the red carpet for the extraordinary women in our lives. Join us for a blissful celebration on the bay, where every moment is tailored to honor and pamper the ones we love most.

Treat Mom to a sumptuous brunch buffet, crafted to delight her palate and elevate her senses. From savory delights to sweet temptations, our culinary artisans have curated a feast fit for royalty, ensuring every bite is a moment of pure joy. And to kick off the celebration in style, every cherished mother will receive a complimentary mimosa, raising a toast to her unwavering love and endless sacrifices.

But the indulgence doesn’t end there. Elevate Mom’s experience with our exclusive spa specials designed to rejuvenate her body, mind, and spirit. Treat her to the ultimate relaxation with our “Just for Mom” package, featuring a luxurious Swedish Massage paired with our Sea of Life Custom Facial, a blissful journey to restore her inner glow. Or bond over pampering with our “Mom & Me” package, where she can enjoy a tranquil Swedish Massage alongside the refreshing Glow 2 Go Facial, creating cherished memories of serenity together.

The delights don’t stop there. You can also enjoy complimentary cookie decorating and card making, crafting heartfelt messages and edible delights to express your gratitude and appreciation. For those seeking to add a personal touch to their celebrations, indulge in the art of floral arrangements with our bouquet making experience or preserve precious memories with scrapbooking, available for a fee.

At Coronado Island Marriott, we understand that Mother’s Day is more than just a date on the calendar – it’s a tribute to the incredible women who shape our lives with boundless love and unwavering strength. Join us as we honor these extraordinary individuals in an ambiance of relaxation and appreciation, creating moments that will be treasured for a lifetime.

MORE INFORMATION

Make this Mother’s Day one to remember at Coronado Island Marriott, and book your experience today!

Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa
2000 Second Street, Coronado

 



Promoted Partner
Promoted Partner
Learn more about promoting your news and offerings to readers of The Coronado Times. https://coronadotimes.com/advertise/

RELATED ARTICLES

Dining

Mother’s Day Brunch at Hotel del Coronado – May 12

Dining

Mother’s Day at The Islander and MooTime – May 12

Dining

Mother’s Day Brunch at Little Frenchie – May 12

Dining

Mother’s Day at Loews Coronado Bay – May 12

Dining

Fork It Over! Best Gluten-Free Dining Options on Coronado Island

Dining

The Del’s Laundry Pub Welcomes Locals & Guests with Fresh Fare, Creative Cocktails and Nostalgic Games

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community

What’s Troubling Paradise? The Real Challenges Facing Coronado Residents

Community

Unlocking Wellness: A Guide to Rehab Resources in San Diego for Coronado Residents

Dining

Fork It Over! Best Gluten-Free Dining Options on Coronado Island

Dining

Padres Game Day Specials at Blue Bridge Hospitality Restaurant Concepts

Business

Long Term Care Insurance and Home Care

Community

Worried About Your Ride in Coronado, CA? How Weather & Lifestyle Affect Your Car Care Game & What To Do About It

More Local News

Busy Week for Coronado Track and Field Team Racking Up Wins

Sports

Memorial Honoring Fallen SEALs Highlights Integrity, Courage and Selflessness

Military

CUSD Teachers of the Year Recognized; New School Calendar Approved and More Layoffs

Education

In A Compromise, City Council Scales Back New Restrictions on Beach Fires

City of Coronado

Polluted Tijuana River Named Nation’s 9th Most Endangered

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

CIFF Presents “The Philadelphia Story” (1940) for Student Classic Film Series...