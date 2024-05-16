Save the Cays Park

Submitted by Jennie Portelli

Please join us and over 600 residents who have signed our petitions, and write the Mayor and City Council that the Dog Run, Baseball/Softball field and Basketball court need to remain the same size and location as they are now.

In addition, the Playground should not be moved to an area along the Cays wall, forcing parents with their little ones to walk the length of a football field in order to reach the playground!

This will be on the City Council agenda next Tues., May 21.

These and other proposals to change the park are unnecessary and costly!

Be aware, this could happen to a park near you!

Thank you,

Jennie Portelli

Editor’s Note: For more on the history of the Cays Park Master Plan project, public outreach, and past meetings, click here.





