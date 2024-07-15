Call for SANDAG Sanctions

Submitted by Mary Davis

Imperial Beach residents (and beyond) are being poisoned daily by the toxic sludge flowing northward from Mexico. Sadly, it’s come to be accepted by too many as ‘normal’ or ‘just the way things are.’

San Diegans are tired of lip service from elected officials — most of whom seem to lack true political will to resolve once and for all the poison that flows across our border.

I’ve created a short report detailing the many harms to county residents.

I sent the report to the SANDAG Board of Directors, and am asking them to add sanctions to their revenue-sharing agreement for amending the toll agreement [which was to be discussed on Friday].

The HazMat crisis in South Bay has been going on now for over half a century. Time for REAL ACTION — not another press conference, emergency declaration, or another study.

If SANDAG wants to take on federal and international responsibilities, they should step up and use ALL tools available to compel Mexico to abide by treaties and uphold their duty to perform.

Kind Regards,

Mary Davis

Government Watchdog & Steward





