Monday, July 1, 2024
Letters to the Editor

A Heartfelt Message from Jett

2 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Submitted by Genevieve Rohan

“I ran for Canine Mayor of Coronado in hopes of finding FURever homes for myself, my little brother and friends at PAWS.”

In a heartwarming turn of events, Jett, the lovable PAWS foster dog who was dumped on the streets of Coronado was one of the candidates who ran for Canine Mayor of Coronado. Now that the voting is over, he revealed the true reason behind his candidacy: he wanted to find his forever home. He knew that by running for office he would get to meet lots of wonderful people and one of them might take him home. Jett’s journey from the shelter to the spotlight has captured the hearts of many, and while he may not have won the mayoral race, he certainly won the affection of the people he met while campaigning.

“I ran for mayor not for the title, but for the chance to be seen and loved,” Jett shared in a recent interview, his eyes full of hope and gratitude. “All I ever wanted was a family to call my own.” PAWS has lots of amazing dogs (and cats) waiting for their humans to find them.

Jett’s story is a reminder that there are lots of animals still waiting for their forever homes. While the Coronado K9 mayoral race may be over, it’s never too late to make a difference. Donations to PAWS and other animal shelters are always needed to help save and support animals in need. Every contribution, big or small, can help give another dog or cat the chance at a happy life. Jett and his little brother are still waiting eagerly at PAWS for their humans to find them.

As we approach the Fourth of July, Jett wants to use his platform to remind all pet owners of the importance of keeping their furry friends safe during the holiday. The loud noises and fireworks can be incredibly frightening for animals, leading to a spike in runaway pets. Most shelters are already at capacity so if you can take a foster pet home for the evening or weekend (or longer) it will help them feel safer. Did you know that the Fourth of July is the number one holiday for dogs running away? “Please, keep your beloved pets indoors and secure, provide them with a safe space, and ensure they have proper identification.”

Jett’s message is clear: while his journey to find a home is still ongoing, every animal deserves love, safety, and a place to call their own. Let’s continue to support PAWS –  our local shelter – and donate when we can, and keep our pets safe this Independence Day.

For those who missed voting for the Coronado canine mayor, remember that it’s never too late to make a difference. Visit your local shelter, consider adoption, or help out by fostering dogs so they get a break from living in cages for the majority of each day. Your donations help save lives.

Submitted by Genevieve Rohan



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Laura Wilkinson Sinton Announces Candidacy for Coronado City Council

Letters to the Editor

The Golden Rule Society Charity is Celebrating 52 Years of Making It A “Better World”

Letters to the Editor

Mark Warner Announces Candidacy for Coronado City Council

Letters to the Editor

Witch Hunting

Letters to the Editor

Cultural Arts Commission Supports Option 4 for Winn Room Project

Letters to the Editor

Friends of the Library Endorse Option 4; Attend the Final Winn Room Subcommittee Meeting on June 6

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Dining

Celebrate National Ice Cream Month With MooTime Creamery

Community News

Tune In With The Crown City Chorale’s Community Singalong on July 6

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Jim “Guido” DiMatteo

Entertainment

Ferry Landing Weekend Concert Series – July 2024

Dining

Sarber’s Island Pasta Celebrates 30 Years in Coronado

Letters to the Editor

The Golden Rule Society Charity is Celebrating 52 Years of Making It A “Better World”

More Local News

All Aboard – Coronado’s Free Summer Shuttle Has Launched

City of Coronado

CHS Softball Star Pate Hits it Out of the Park: Headed to Cornell

People

Blanco Cocina + Cantina Set to Welcome Guests on July 17

Dining

City Council Candidate Andrew Gade Hopes to Protect What Makes Coronado Unique

City of Coronado

The Coronado Ferry Will Cost $9 Per Ride Starting June 28

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

All Aboard – Coronado’s Free Summer Shuttle Has Launched