Thursday, June 13, 2024
Community News

Canine Mayor – Vote Before June 27

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

It’s time to vote to elect Coronado’s 2024 Canine Mayor. The event raises funds to help care for animals at PAWS, including their medical costs. This fundraiser started in 2010 and this year PAWS is looking to name its eighth Paw-litician! Nominations were accepted in May for canines that reside in Coronado or have been adopted from PAWS (Pacific Animal Welfare Society).

The canine who gets the most votes becomes the next Canine Mayor of Coronado to serve a two-year term (2024-2026). The Coronado Canine Mayor is a ceremonial position with the winner asked to ride/walk in the Coronado 4th of July Parade and give out a few “shakes” at other appropriate events. The Canine Mayor will receive a “doggie basket” filled with treats, toys and a great prize for the owner(s), runner ups will also get some special treats and serve as members of the Canine City Council.

VOTE TODAY

Voting will close on Thursday, June 27 at 9 pm. The Canine Mayor and Council will be announced on Friday, June 28 at noon.

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

The League of Wives Memorial Statue Arrives in Coronado (video)

Community News

Guided Group Meditation at Spreckels Center, Last Thursday of the Month

Community News

Eating for a Healthy Heart – June 20

Community News

Coronado Jump Rope Camps for Kids

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – May 30-June 4, 2024

Community News

Coronado Democratic Club Announces Meeting and Endorsement Votes – June 17

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Coronado Unified Receives $1M State Grant to Enhance Biomedical and Environmental Pathways

Military

Carrier Strike Group 1 Holds Change of Command

Community News

Coronado Democratic Club Announces Meeting and Endorsement Votes – June 17

Military

Coronado Resident Competes for Team Navy in the 2024 Warrior Games

People

Coronado Lawn Bowling Club Hosts the A-Team (All Together Experiencing Amazing Moments)

Community News

Bridge & Bay Garden Club Annual Spring Luncheon – June 10

More Local News

After Everest Summit, Bailey Reflects – And Plans for the Next

News

The League of Wives Memorial Statue Arrives in Coronado (video)

Community News

CHS Class of 2024 Valedictorian & Co-Salutatorians: Gabe Langevin, Andreana Frangos, & Cate Gregory

Education

CUSD Update: Salary Negotiations Stalled; End-of-Year Celebrations at Board Meeting

Education

John Murdoch McLeod (1950-2024)

Obituaries

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

James Zoll One of 61 California Veterans to be Inducted into...