Canine Mayor – Vote Before June 27

It’s time to vote to elect Coronado’s 2024 Canine Mayor. The event raises funds to help care for animals at PAWS, including their medical costs. This fundraiser started in 2010 and this year PAWS is looking to name its eighth Paw-litician! Nominations were accepted in May for canines that reside in Coronado or have been adopted from PAWS (Pacific Animal Welfare Society).

The canine who gets the most votes becomes the next Canine Mayor of Coronado to serve a two-year term (2024-2026). The Coronado Canine Mayor is a ceremonial position with the winner asked to ride/walk in the Coronado 4th of July Parade and give out a few “shakes” at other appropriate events. The Canine Mayor will receive a “doggie basket” filled with treats, toys and a great prize for the owner(s), runner ups will also get some special treats and serve as members of the Canine City Council.

VOTE TODAY

Voting will close on Thursday, June 27 at 9 pm. The Canine Mayor and Council will be announced on Friday, June 28 at noon.





