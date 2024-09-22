Sunday, September 22, 2024
Letters to the Editor

A Statement from Alexia Palacios-Peters

Submitted by Alexia Palacios-Peters

As a leader in our community, I publicly denounce antisemitism, its proponents, and am disgusted by the recent act of hate through flyers placed on cars in Coronado by a Neo-Nazi hate group.

Today, and every day, I stand against the pernicious and violent attacks against Jews in this country. I am horrified by the vitriolic hate distributed in our community.

An attack on any group based on race, religion, color, sexual orientation, or national origin—including Jewish people—is an assault on the values of diversity, equality and inclusion I strive to uphold.

In the face of these acts in our community, I want each stakeholder to know you are not alone – I stand with you. I call on our community to stand with me and publicly denounce antisemitism, in all of its forms.

If you need support during this difficult time, please, feel free to reach out to me or one of the many resources available for support.

In solidarity,
Alexia Palacios-Peters



