No Room for Partisan Politics

As we approach the upcoming election, it’s important to reflect on the impact of negative partisan politics on our Coronado community. While our city generally prides itself on respectful and nonpartisan elections, there has been a troubling rise in divisive rhetoric this year, both in our newspapers and on social media. This kind of partisan politics hinders progress and diminishes our ability to address local issues effectively. Instead of focusing on personal attacks, we should work towards practical solutions for the city that we all love and are deeply committed to.

Since announcing my candidacy for Coronado City Council in February, I’ve been completely open and honest about my aspirations for seeking public office. Since July, I have been walking door-to-door, connecting with thousands of residents from the Village to the Cays, gaining valuable insights into their primary concerns and perspectives. As one of the few candidates running as an Independent, I am committed to representing every member of our community, regardless of political affiliation. I believe that my non-partisan approach can bring a fresh perspective to the Coronado City Council, placing emphasis on local issues and community-driven solutions. By approaching local issues with an independent, nonpartisan perspective, I can tackle local challenges more effectively and collaborate with people from all political leanings to achieve meaningful progress.

As a lifelong independent, I founded Policy Over Politics in 2019 – a nonpartisan, community-focused organization aimed at moving beyond divisive partisan culture. I believe local issues should take priority over the political divisions seen at the national level. It is important to emphasize constructive, community-specific issues and policies rather than be distracted by toxic partisan rhetoric and division. Working together we can effectively represent and protect Coronado’s future.

Andrew Gade

