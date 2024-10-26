Saturday, October 26, 2024
Letters to the Editor

No Room for Partisan Politics

1 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

A paid political endorsement letter from Andrew Gade

As we approach the upcoming election, it’s important to reflect on the impact of negative partisan politics on our Coronado community. While our city generally prides itself on respectful and nonpartisan elections, there has been a troubling rise in divisive rhetoric this year, both in our newspapers and on social media. This kind of partisan politics hinders progress and diminishes our ability to address local issues effectively. Instead of focusing on personal attacks, we should work towards practical solutions for the city that we all love and are deeply committed to.

Since announcing my candidacy for Coronado City Council in February, I’ve been completely open and honest about my aspirations for seeking public office. Since July, I have been walking door-to-door, connecting with thousands of residents from the Village to the Cays, gaining valuable insights into their primary concerns and perspectives. As one of the few candidates running as an Independent, I am committed to representing every member of our community, regardless of political affiliation. I believe that my non-partisan approach can bring a fresh perspective to the Coronado City Council, placing emphasis on local issues and community-driven solutions. By approaching local issues with an independent, nonpartisan perspective, I can tackle local challenges more effectively and collaborate with people from all political leanings to achieve meaningful progress.

As a lifelong independent, I founded Policy Over Politics in 2019 – a nonpartisan, community-focused organization aimed at moving beyond divisive partisan culture. I believe local issues should take priority over the political divisions seen at the national level. It is important to emphasize constructive, community-specific issues and policies rather than be distracted by toxic partisan rhetoric and division. Working together we can effectively represent and protect Coronado’s future.

 Andrew Gade

A paid political endorsement letter

 

 

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Elect Laura Wilkinson Sinton for City Council

Letters to the Editor

Coronado Council of Churches Unequivocally Deplores Recent Distribution of Hate-Inspired Materials

Letters to the Editor

Laura Wilkinson Sinton and Her Substantial Contributions to Coronado

Letters to the Editor

Council Action on Cays Park

Letters to the Editor

Just The Facts: Cays Park

Letters to the Editor

A Statement from CUSD Trustee Whitney Antrim

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Elect Laura Wilkinson Sinton for City Council

Letters to the Editor

Coronado Council of Churches Unequivocally Deplores Recent Distribution of Hate-Inspired Materials

People

Rotary Club of Coronado Honored at STEP Fall Social

Community News

Second Federal Tijuana River Valley Health Survey Started Today

Obituaries

Mercedes Garcia Witherspoon (1928-2024)

Letters to the Editor

Laura Wilkinson Sinton and Her Substantial Contributions to Coronado

More Local News

Police Pursuit of Man Brandishing Gun Ends with Arrest on Coronado Bridge

Crime

City Moves Forward with E-Bike Safety Regulations

City of Coronado

CHS Boys Beach Volleyball Tops Canyon Crest – Head to Division 1 Finals

Sports

Matthew McConaughey and Son Train at Coronado Tennis Center

People

CHS Boys Beach Volleyball to Host Playoff Semifinals at Central Beach on Oct. 22

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Ballot Drop Boxes at Two Locations in Coronado