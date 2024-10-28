Monday, October 28, 2024
I ask for your vote to put Coronado first – Laura Wilkinson Sinton for City Council

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

A paid political endorsement letter from Laura Wilkinson Sinton

I love our beautiful town. I know you do, too. It is up to us to future-proof Coronado as we face dangerous new weather patterns as well as mandates imposed from outside agencies and the state of California. We need experienced and educated public policy leadership to navigate these changes. I will be that advocate for you on the city council.

Our sewage crisis remains the top priority, having already damaged our community’s way of life and deprived us of our number one asset for two years – our beaches. My work via StopTheSewage.org has earned me the endorsement of Scott Peters, our U.S. Congressman. (As far as I can tell, it’s the first time a sitting congressman has endorsed a candidate for city council in Coronado.) It’s an honor that acknowledges my work and dedication to our community.

And Scott is not alone: Both the former and current mayors of Imperial Beach, Serge Dedina and Paloma Aguirre, who have led our region on our sewage crisis, have endorsed my campaign. I have also earned the endorsement of our State Assemblywoman, Tasha Boerner, a leader on another important local issue, e-bike safety. They and others all agree I’m a collaborative and capable leader who understands what levers to pull in government to put Coronado first and protect our community.

As much as we may wish it were, our island is not preserved in amber. Change is our only constant. Like it or not, Sacramento, and agencies like SANDAG, the Port Authority, and Caltrans, can and do impact our lives. Yet we have historically neglected to fully engage with them. I’ve spent years building relationships with those entities. Their leaders respect me, as evidenced by their endorsements of my campaign at the federal, state, and local levels. I will bring that perspective and influence to work for you on day one.

During the pandemic, I earned my Executive Masters in Sustainability Leadership from Arizona State University. I studied sea level rise, Port impacts, water needs and drought, pump station/storm-drain resiliency, transportation, and waste management, as pertains specifically to Coronado. I clearly see the changes we can and must make to preserve Coronado for future generations. I am uniquely prepared in training and temperament to meet this moment.

I have knocked on over 1700 doors and had the privilege to get to know many of you personally. I’ve heard your hopes and dreams for Coronado. I have met the kindest souls and supportive new friends. I’ve stood in the doorways of our most exalted homes, our back alley ADUs, our many apartments, and even our boat slips. I thank you for letting me into your homes and lives. Having lived in the Village and the Cays, and with my mother-in-law in the Shores, I’ve come to clearly see that there are different Coronado neighborhoods with different needs. Each deserves respect and genuine representation in council chambers. I will be that representation you deserve.

In closing, I ask for your vote.

My experience, education, and knowledge of the issues show I have, can, and will successfully advocate for the 92118. Together, we’ll preserve our small-town charm, robust civic life, fragile environment, bays, and beautiful beaches. Please vote either by mail with ballot drops available at City Hall and the Coronado Library on Orange, or in person at the library polling place November 5th.

Your vote for Laura Wilkinson Sinton will assure that we put Coronado first.

  Laura Wilkinson Sinton

Paid for by Wilkinson Sinton for City Council 2024 FPPC #1471214

 



