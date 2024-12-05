Thursday, December 5, 2024
Coronado E-Bike (and Other Motorized Devices) Rules to Take Effect Jan. 3, 2025

Bikes and e-bikes at Coronado Middle School in Oct. 2022 (The Coronado Times)

With the growing popularity of Motorized Mobility Devices, or MMDs, the City of Coronado has passed laws to protect pedestrians and riders alike in public spaces. These rules govern motorized mobility devices (MMDs), which include e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-hoverboards, and similar electric mobility devices. The rules start on January 3, 2025.

  1. The rules prohibit e-bikes and other MMDs from riding on:
    • All city sidewalks, beaches, and parks
    • The Paseo boardwalk near the Hotel del Coronado
    • The Boardwalk near the Coronado Shores
    • The Promenade between Glorietta Bay Park and the Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill.

Riders may walk their wheels through the above locations. ADA mobility devices are permitted.

  1. The rules also prohibit e-bike operators/riders under the age of 12 from operating Class 1 or Class 2 e-bikes (Class 3 already prohibits operators under the age of 16). For the first 60 days after January 3, warning will be issued for violations. After that, fines up to $25 may be imposed.

MMDs are allowed to operate on roadways, sharrows, bike paths and lanes, and streets.

All MMDs must follow all DMV regulations and laws pertaining to their device.

LEARN MORE HERE

Notices to dismount and “Walk Your Wheels” have been on corners of the business district in Coronado since late 2015.

This article “What Are Ebike ‘Classes’ and What Do They Mean?” from Wired gives descriptions of e-bike “classes” 1, 2 and 3. The quoted info below is only the most introductory description – read the full article for details.

Class 1 ebikes are limited to a top speed of 20 miles per hour, and the electric motor works only when the rider is pedaling.
Class 2 ebikes are also limited to a top speed of 20 miles per hour, but they have throttles that work when you’re not pedaling. That doesn’t mean the motor won’t assist you if you decide to pedal. Most Class 2 ebikes offer electrically assisted pedaling alongside throttles.
Class 3 ebikes can go up to 28 miles per hour and must have a speedometer, but they may or may not have a throttle. It depends on the state writing the rules. California, for example, doesn’t allow Class 3 ebikes to have throttles at all. In other states, throttles are allowed as long as they only work up to 20 miles per hour, while pedal-assisted electric power continues up to 28 miles per hour.
A city sign reminds riders that the sidewalks are for pedestrians only. May 2023. (The Coronado Times)



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

