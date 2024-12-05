Coronado E-Bike (and Other Motorized Devices) Rules to Take Effect Jan. 3, 2025

With the growing popularity of Motorized Mobility Devices, or MMDs, the City of Coronado has passed laws to protect pedestrians and riders alike in public spaces. These rules govern motorized mobility devices (MMDs), which include e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-hoverboards, and similar electric mobility devices. The rules start on January 3, 2025.
- The rules prohibit e-bikes and other MMDs from riding on:
- All city sidewalks, beaches, and parks
- The Paseo boardwalk near the Hotel del Coronado
- The Boardwalk near the Coronado Shores
- The Promenade between Glorietta Bay Park and the Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill.
Riders may walk their wheels through the above locations. ADA mobility devices are permitted.
- The rules also prohibit e-bike operators/riders under the age of 12 from operating Class 1 or Class 2 e-bikes (Class 3 already prohibits operators under the age of 16). For the first 60 days after January 3, warning will be issued for violations. After that, fines up to $25 may be imposed.
MMDs are allowed to operate on roadways, sharrows, bike paths and lanes, and streets.
All MMDs must follow all DMV regulations and laws pertaining to their device.
This article “What Are Ebike ‘Classes’ and What Do They Mean?” from Wired gives descriptions of e-bike “classes” 1, 2 and 3. The quoted info below is only the most introductory description – read the full article for details.