Saturday, December 7, 2024
Community News

Coronado Shores “Green” Christmas Tree

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

When most people envision a Christmas tree, they imagine its evergreen boughs bursting with color, twinkling bright lights, seasonally colored ornaments, popcorn and cranberry garlands, and perhaps even tantalizing tinsel. But the Beach Club at the Coronado Shores has taken one of its Christmas trees to all new “ecological” heights, with its fresh evergreen boughs completely adorned to be “green” as every ornament is a recycled beach toy reclaimed from the coastline of Coronado.

Every year, during our tumultuous King Tides, hundreds of children’s plastic beach toys surface from beneath the sand, caused by the commotion of captivating King Tide swells crashing along the shoreline. If not rescued from their sandy perches, these plastic toys would likely add to the clutter of our already polluted ocean. Worse yet, they might become part of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch located halfway between California and Hawaii.

That’s why the @Coronadobeachcomber and her avid accomplice considerately collect these orphaned beach treasures and find ways to put them to good use. In the past, hundreds of reclaimed plastic toys were given to the Interact Club at Coronado High School for delivery to an orphanage in Tijuana that these benevolent teenagers support. Local preschools and nonprofits have also been the recipient of these collected treasures.

Griffin, Palmer, and Grady Bond, students at Strand Elementary and Graham Memorial Preschool, hang the final few beach toy ornaments on the seven foot tree soaring in a corner of the Beach Club at the Coronado Shores.

This year, the seven foot evergreen tree soaring in the southwest corner of the Beach Club at the Coronado Shores is brimming with almost 200 reclaimed toys, strung from the boughs with natural twine. Even better, local children decorated this tree including the three Blomsness siblings who live in the Shores, and three Bond children who frequently visit to swim in the pool with their grandmother.

Our next King Tides are expected to start crashing on Friday, December 13 through Sunday, December 15. In case you’re looking for a few extra ornaments for your tree, you might try beachcombing right here at home while bringing home colorful treasures and keeping our beaches clean.

Submitted content

 

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

Coronado E-Bike (and Other Motorized Devices) Rules to Take Effect Jan. 3, 2025

Community News

Shop the Holidays at the Ferry Landing

Community News

GEM Award Nominations – Honoring Those Who Go The Extra Mile

Community News

Holiday Traditions at the Hotel Del, CHA Presents Family-Friendly Lecture

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Nov. 21-27, 2024

Community News

Rotary Santa: 95-Year-Old Christmas Eve Tradition

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Entertainment

Coronado Island Film Festival Kicks Off 2025 Student Classic Film Series With “Christmas In Connecticut”

Community News

Rotary Santa: 95-Year-Old Christmas Eve Tradition

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Robert E. Adamson III

Community News

More Than 2,100 People Weigh In on Impacts of Tijuana River Valley Sewage in Federal Survey

Obituaries

Linda Lani Jacobsen (1941-2024)

Community News

Soroptimist Club of Coronado Appeals to Community for In-Kind Holiday Donations

More Local News

Increased Navy Flights Bring Concerns of Excess Noise

Military

Coronado’s Next Fire Engine Will Be Electric

News

Ronald Jones (1933-2024)

Obituaries

CUSD Update: Hot Classrooms, College & Career Readiness, a New Grant, Ethnic Studies

Education

Biden Includes $310 Million for Tijuana Sewage Crisis in Disaster Relief Package

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Real Estate: November 2024 Coronado Market Update