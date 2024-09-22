A Statement from CUSD Trustee Whitney Antrim

Submitted by Whitney Antrim

As a leader in our school district and our community, I publicly denounce antisemitism, its proponents, and I am disgusted by the recent act of hate spread through flyers placed on cars in Coronado by a Neo-Nazi hate group.

An attack on any group based on race, religion, color, sexual orientation, or national origin—including Jewish people—is an assault on the values of diversity, equality and inclusion we strive to achieve.

In the face of these acts in our community, I want each of you to know you are not alone – I stand with you. I call on our community to stand with me and publicly denounce antisemitism, in all of its forms.

If you need support during this time, please speak to someone, or look through the many resources available for support. Here is a link to a list of organizations devoted to fighting this particular breed of hate: Jewish Community Emergency Response Team (JCERT)

Hate has no place here.

With Love,

Whitney N. Antrim





