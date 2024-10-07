Monday, October 7, 2024
Letters to the Editor

Council Action on Cays Park

1 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Submitted by Richard Tolles and Jennie Portelli

For those of us upset by the so-called “Preferred” Plan to redevelop Cays Park, you will be pleased to learn that the city council took a couple of welcome actions during its October 1, 2024 meeting. First, the council voted to preserve the existing length of the Cays Dog Park. In her most recent report, the City Manager Tina Friend summarized this development as follows: “The council…directed staff to modify the [Preferred Cays Park] plan to retain the existing length of the dog park, which will add about 50 feet to the design.” Dog Park users had requested the city preserve the length of the dog park to give dog owners the fullest opportunity to walk their pets along the park’s west wall. The council may have acted in response to hundreds of emails, a petition so requesting and repeated requests from dog park users during council meetings.

Second, the council also voted “to explore the location of the playground within the park,” again quoting Ms. Friend. This refers to the Preferred Plan’s proposal to move the children’s playground to the site of the Cays Park ball field, and to move the ball field to a different location without its existing clay infield, which would make the field useless. Finding another spot for the playground (or simply leaving the playground where it is on the east side of the park) would make it possible to save the ball field with its infield in its present location. The ball field is a much-loved park feature used by a senior softball group, as well as high schoolers and moms and dads with their younger kids. We will need to continue our campaign to save the ball field with letters and further appearances before the council!

Richard Tolles
Jennie Portelli
Coronado Residents

Google Maps

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Just The Facts: Cays Park

Letters to the Editor

A Statement from CUSD Trustee Whitney Antrim

Letters to the Editor

A Statement from Alexia Palacios-Peters

Letters to the Editor

Any Bill that Infringes on the First Amendment of American Citizens is Illegal

Letters to the Editor

Why is the TJ Sewage Issue Taking so Long to Solve?

Letters to the Editor

In Support of Recommendations for Recreation Fee Increases

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Just The Facts: Cays Park

People

Coronado Hospital Auxiliary Volunteers Spread Joy to Children

People

2024 Crown Cup Was a Smash – Tennis Tournament Results

Education

A New York Night to Remember: Join CSF at the Annual Gala on November 16

Community News

Coronado Rotary Leads Effort to Fight Food Insecurity – Coronado Nonprofits Invited to Participate

Sports

Father-Son Duo Javier and Angel Gomez Make History at Bowls USA National Championships in Milwaukee

More Local News

Get a Taste of vomFASS at the Ferry Landing

Business

Islander Cross Country Returns to the Small School Invite

Sports

Coronado Crime Report: Attempted Kidnapping, Excessive Speed

Crime

Shop for a Cause: Coronado Businesses will Give to Cancer Patients on Oct. 5

Business

Coronado High School Offers More AP and Honors Courses than Ever Before, and Students Are Excelling

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

CHS Girls Tennis Drops Three of Four: Avenges Loss to Mira...