Laura Wilkinson Sinton Announces Candidacy for Coronado City Council

After careful consideration and a wellspring of encouragement from neighbors and friends, I have decided to run for city council of Coronado.

The past few years have revealed large vulnerabilities in our beautiful city, from the seemingly permanently closed beaches due to cross-border sewage pollution, to the explosion of e-bikes, and our kids’ safety riding them, to the recent flooding in Country Club and down Fourth Street; downtown flooding and low-lying areas along Glorietta during the storm season. What I hear from residents are concerns about planning resilience for the future. The recent Port decision to green-light the “Cottages At The Cays” project against the community’s wishes, the Shores bonfire issues, plus the thirty-one million dollar Cays Park renovation, shows Coronado deserves fresh perspectives to advocate successfully on behalf of our community.

My experience in both the private and public-sectors will bring that needed perspective. As much as we may wish Coronado could exist as an island unto itself, we remain subject to agencies like SANDAG, CalTrans, state and federal agencies, and of course our own city council. Advocacy at those entities is mandatory if we are to bring Coronado the cooperation and funding required to maintain our beautiful town. Change happens with or without us as our polluted beaches and traffic problems show. Advocacy beats complacency every time.

As co-founder of StopTheSewage.org, I drove a growing, bi-partisan group of concerned Coronado citizens and Coronado High School students to demand more public attention to our beach sewage crisis because this is the worst it has ever been. Our beach waters are dangerously toxic and are now closed for the second summer in a row. This endangers our Navy, our Lifeguards, First Responders, tourists, and our families who live here. The status quo is unacceptable. My efforts in traveling with Coronado City Councilman Duncan, and Mayors Aguirre of Imperial Beach and McCann of Chula Vista in bi-partisan fashion to the White House and Congress, helped secure the first $156 million of the needed funds to start repairs on our malfunctioning federally-run sewage treatment plant. Our efforts continue, as that is not nearly enough money. As your councilwoman, I will continue to work tirelessly toward a permanent fix for our coastal beaches and our local businesses that depend on tourism, and have been harmed by this environmental crisis. Our small businesses deserve additional support, as they are essential to the alluring charm and economic prosperity of Coronado.

I will work to protect and preserve Coronado for future generations. This includes addressing plastic waste to further beautify our city and to protect our children and coastal wildlife from the now-proven harms of plastics. We must plan now for water recycling which will soon be mandated. That will come with huge water bill increases as we strive to keep our parks, medians and golf course green. Transportation issues like uncoordinated traffic lights, base traffic, and parking are on all of our minds. A top priority has to be building our community resilience such that we can bounce back from adversity. These are the issues you have told me are important to you, and I want to hear more from you.

I recently completed studies for a Master’s Degree in Sustainability Leadership from the College of Global Futures at Arizona State University. (My undergraduate work in Economics and Liberal Studies started at UCLA and culminated with a Bachelor’s Degree from San Diego State University.) The science on resiliency and what cities must do to adapt and mitigate these changes was the focus of my studies. I had access to cutting edge research to study traffic/transportation, food waste, and water issues, specifically in Coronado. It became clear that we need to prepare now and not kick the can down the road any further. This knowledge will be useful in serving you better and preparing us all for Coronado’s future. My professional career in media, as a broadcast licensee, as a Fortune 500 Energy executive, and as an entrepreneur and small business owner, gives me a well-rounded perspective – and empathy for differing viewpoints.

My husband Jon and I have owned our home in the Cays since 1999. Our four kids and six grandchildren are recurring visitors – some were students at Coronado Village Elementary and Middle School. I have served on the board of the South County Economic Development Council for several years, as well as serving on the city’s advisory Coronado Climate Action Group. I volunteer downtown with neighbors from Coronado at TACO, and I am a proud Emerald Keeper. I also have testified in Sacramento on environmental and governance bills with STS. You can find me swimming at the BBMAC while the community pool is under reconstruction (I can’t wait!), biking the strand or at Sweat Circuit trying to keep up. Starting in July, you will find me holding “office hours” at the library and around town to meet you, and hear what is important to you. I welcome all viewpoints and input, and will endeavor to earn your vote on November 5th.

Please visit me at LauraForCoronado.com.

Laura Wilkinson Sinton

Candidate for Coronado City Council 2024





