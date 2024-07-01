Monday, July 1, 2024
Letters to the Editor

Laura Wilkinson Sinton Announces Candidacy for Coronado City Council

4 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Submitted by Laura Wilkinson Sinton

After careful consideration and a wellspring of encouragement from neighbors and friends, I have decided to run for city council of Coronado.

The past few years have revealed large vulnerabilities in our beautiful city, from the seemingly permanently closed beaches due to cross-border sewage pollution, to the explosion of e-bikes, and our kids’ safety riding them, to the recent flooding in Country Club and down Fourth Street; downtown flooding and low-lying areas along Glorietta during the storm season. What I hear from residents are concerns about planning resilience for the future. The recent Port decision to green-light the “Cottages At The Cays” project against the community’s wishes, the Shores bonfire issues, plus the thirty-one million dollar Cays Park renovation, shows Coronado deserves fresh perspectives to advocate successfully on behalf of our community.

My experience in both the private and public-sectors will bring that needed perspective. As much as we may wish Coronado could exist as an island unto itself, we remain subject to agencies like SANDAG, CalTrans, state and federal agencies, and of course our own city council. Advocacy at those entities is mandatory if we are to bring Coronado the cooperation and funding required to maintain our beautiful town. Change happens with or without us as our polluted beaches and traffic problems show. Advocacy beats complacency every time.

As co-founder of StopTheSewage.org, I drove a growing, bi-partisan group of concerned Coronado citizens and Coronado High School students to demand more public attention to our beach sewage crisis because this is the worst it has ever been. Our beach waters are dangerously toxic and are now closed for the second summer in a row. This endangers our Navy, our Lifeguards, First Responders, tourists, and our families who live here. The status quo is unacceptable. My efforts in traveling with Coronado City Councilman Duncan, and Mayors Aguirre of Imperial Beach and McCann of Chula Vista in bi-partisan fashion to the White House and Congress, helped secure the first $156 million of the needed funds to start repairs on our malfunctioning federally-run sewage treatment plant. Our efforts continue, as that is not nearly enough money. As your councilwoman, I will continue to work tirelessly toward a permanent fix for our coastal beaches and our local businesses that depend on tourism, and have been harmed by this environmental crisis. Our small businesses deserve additional support, as they are essential to the alluring charm and economic prosperity of Coronado.

I will work to protect and preserve Coronado for future generations. This includes addressing plastic waste to further beautify our city and to protect our children and coastal wildlife from the now-proven harms of plastics. We must plan now for water recycling which will soon be mandated. That will come with huge water bill increases as we strive to keep our parks, medians and golf course green. Transportation issues like uncoordinated traffic lights, base traffic, and parking are on all of our minds. A top priority has to be building our community resilience such that we can bounce back from adversity. These are the issues you have told me are important to you, and I want to hear more from you.

I recently completed studies for a Master’s Degree in Sustainability Leadership from the College of Global Futures at Arizona State University. (My undergraduate work in Economics and Liberal Studies started at UCLA and culminated with a Bachelor’s Degree from San Diego State University.) The science on resiliency and what cities must do to adapt and mitigate these changes was the focus of my studies. I had access to cutting edge research to study traffic/transportation, food waste, and water issues, specifically in Coronado. It became clear that we need to prepare now and not kick the can down the road any further. This knowledge will be useful in serving you better and preparing us all for Coronado’s future. My professional career in media, as a broadcast licensee, as a Fortune 500 Energy executive, and as an entrepreneur and small business owner, gives me a well-rounded perspective – and empathy for differing viewpoints.

My husband Jon and I have owned our home in the Cays since 1999. Our four kids and six grandchildren are recurring visitors – some were students at Coronado Village Elementary and Middle School. I have served on the board of the South County Economic Development Council for several years, as well as serving on the city’s advisory Coronado Climate Action Group. I volunteer downtown with neighbors from Coronado at TACO, and I am a proud Emerald Keeper. I also have testified in Sacramento on environmental and governance bills with STS. You can find me swimming at the BBMAC while the community pool is under reconstruction (I can’t wait!), biking the strand or at Sweat Circuit trying to keep up. Starting in July, you will find me holding “office hours” at the library and around town to meet you, and hear what is important to you. I welcome all viewpoints and input, and will endeavor to earn your vote on November 5th.

Please visit me at LauraForCoronado.com.

Laura Wilkinson Sinton
Candidate for Coronado City Council 2024



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

A Heartfelt Message from Jett

Letters to the Editor

The Golden Rule Society Charity is Celebrating 52 Years of Making It A “Better World”

Letters to the Editor

Mark Warner Announces Candidacy for Coronado City Council

Letters to the Editor

Witch Hunting

Letters to the Editor

Cultural Arts Commission Supports Option 4 for Winn Room Project

Letters to the Editor

Friends of the Library Endorse Option 4; Attend the Final Winn Room Subcommittee Meeting on June 6

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Dining

Celebrate National Ice Cream Month With MooTime Creamery

Community News

Tune In With The Crown City Chorale’s Community Singalong on July 6

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Jim “Guido” DiMatteo

Entertainment

Ferry Landing Weekend Concert Series – July 2024

Dining

Sarber’s Island Pasta Celebrates 30 Years in Coronado

Letters to the Editor

The Golden Rule Society Charity is Celebrating 52 Years of Making It A “Better World”

More Local News

All Aboard – Coronado’s Free Summer Shuttle Has Launched

City of Coronado

CHS Softball Star Pate Hits it Out of the Park: Headed to Cornell

People

Blanco Cocina + Cantina Set to Welcome Guests on July 17

Dining

City Council Candidate Andrew Gade Hopes to Protect What Makes Coronado Unique

City of Coronado

The Coronado Ferry Will Cost $9 Per Ride Starting June 28

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

All Aboard – Coronado’s Free Summer Shuttle Has Launched