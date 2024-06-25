The Golden Rule Society Charity is Celebrating 52 Years of Making It A “Better World”

Submitted by Len Kaine

For 52 years…The Golden Rule Society Charity offers guidance and gifts to all… With a guarantee that those who follow the teachings will be more successful in their personal and business lives.

Founder Leonard Kaine and his 24 Senior Advisors, plus Len’s wife Anne, are ALL Non-Paid Volunteers… busily helping others. Len Kaine has numerous awards for his courtesy and kindness from several US Presidents including five congressional nominations for the NOBEL Peace Prize and was runner-up in the world in 2014.

That goes along with his “Worldwide Kindness Campaign” helping citizens of all ages to be more successful in life. And on Fridays at 9 am PT, Len does a Blog-Talk-Radio Show that goes to 95 Countries. (USA listeners dial 714-816-4686 & click mute on their phone to prevent their local noise from interrupting the speakers).

Len Kaine was recently recognized and honored as both ‘Who’s Who in America” and “Who’s Who in the WORLD” for 2024 and 2025.

Readers are encouraged to read and share Len Kaine’s “Golden Rule Society Charity’s Worldwide Kindness Campaign.” Since 2021 it continues to go worldwide to be sure we ALL do our part to help make it a Better World by sharing with Everyone.

“With Kindness, Love, and Hope, in your Heart, for Peace in the World,

Treat others the way you want to be treated…

Truthfully with Dignity and Respect.”

Len Kaine





