Cherishing the American Spirit, Regardless of Our Background

Submitted by Mike Tuck

I wanted to express my sincere appreciation for the “American Spirit Award” presented to the San Diego Falun Dafa Association during this year’s July 4th parade in Coronado. As a Navy Veteran who spent 20 years stationed in Coronado, “The Crown City” holds a special place in my heart, and this recognition is deeply cherished.

Our parade entry, which included a beautiful float, an upbeat waist drum band, and meaningful banners depicting truthfulness, compassion, and tolerance, was a testament to the American spirit that we, as Falun Dafa practitioners, strive to embody. It was a joy to see how our efforts resonated with the community.

Falun Dafa, also known as Falun Gong, is an ancient spiritual practice rooted in Buddhist traditions, combining meditation and gentle exercises akin to yoga or tai chi with a moral philosophy centered on Truthfulness, Compassion, and Tolerance.

This July 20th marks the solemn 25th anniversary of the persecution, imprisonment, and forced organ harvesting faced by Falun Dafa practitioners under the Chinese Communist Party in China. Despite these challenges, some Falun Dafa practitioners who participated in the parade have arrived as refugees fleeing persecution and have since integrated into our local communities. They deeply cherish American values and are grateful for the opportunities to build new lives here.

In light of this anniversary, it is crucial for more Americans to understand that the Chinese regime’s crimes against humanity are not limited within its borders, that it has been waging unconventional warfare against the United States, against the American Spirit that we all value so much. I’m happy to provide more information on this topic.

As a practitioner myself, I have personally experienced the transformative benefits of Falun Dafa, including improved health and well-being. I invite everyone to attend our upcoming Falun Dafa meditation workshops at the Coronado Library on July 21 and August 11, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. These sessions are free and open to all, offering a chance to learn about our practice and ask any questions you may have.

Once again, thank you for recognizing our efforts and for celebrating the American spirit of inclusivity and freedom. My email and more information about Falun Dafa is linked here.

