Friday, April 26, 2024
Obituaries

Rita Wadleigh (1937-2024)

1 min.

Submitted by the family

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Rita Wadleigh (1937-2024)

We are sad to announce that our beloved mother, Rita Wadleigh, left this world in her home on April 5, 2024, in Coronado, California, surrounded by her loved ones.

Rita was born in Bergen, Germany to Rudolf and Herta Habermann on November 10, 1937. At 17, full of desire to explore outside the confinements of her small town, she decided she would be an Au Pair in London. Having organized everything herself, her father reluctantly approved and off she went. Next destination was Paris where she met our father at a café while walking by; it was love at first sight. Shortly after, they were married in Rita’s hometown in 1960. They moved to America by ship and had their three children all in California: Anita, Marlis, and John.

Rita was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, and grandmother – her three lovely grandchildren called her “Gammy.”

She loved living in Coronado and in her beautiful house – gardening and entertaining her many dear friends throughout the years. A big part of her life, and ours, was being the manager of Kippys for 45 years. She was in her element! Kippys and Rita were inseparable. We would hear locals say, “Rita? Oh yes of course, you mean Kippys Rita!”

Her charm, witty humor, and warmth attracted everyone who was lucky enough to have walked into her life.

Rita was predeceased by her husband, Frank R. Wadleigh, and is survived by her children:  Anita, Marlis, and John Wadleigh, together with their spouses: Andras Kobia, Matt Swinden, and Nicole Horton, as well as her three grandchildren: Katharina Kobia, Alexandra Kobia, and River Wadleigh.

The family members will be holding a Burial at Sea in Celebration of our mother’s life.

She will be missed and forever in our hearts.

 

Submitted by the family.



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Obituaries

Dorothy Stewart (1928-2024)

Obituaries

Thomas Treadway Vasquez (1957-2023)

Obituaries

John Michael Casey, MD (1940-2024)

Obituaries

Sara Mayhew Hayes (1933-2023)

Obituaries

Charles “Chuck” Horner Jr. (1955-2024)

Obituaries

Charles “Charlie” Joseph Cinnamo, Jr. (1946-2023)

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Obituaries

Dorothy Stewart (1928-2024)

Community News

Throwback Thursday: Affordable Condos in Coronado in 1996 (video)

Education

Coronado High School Band Program Receives Unanimous Superior Rating at CMEA Festival

Dining

Mother’s Day at Loews Coronado Bay – May 12

Community News

CCYC Nautical Swap Meet & Open House – May 11

Sports

Coronado Speed Spinners Jump Rope Team to Host Southern CA Open & Workshop – Apr. 27 & 28

More Local News

Busy Week for Coronado Track and Field Team Racking Up Wins

Sports

Memorial Honoring Fallen SEALs Highlights Integrity, Courage and Selflessness

Military

CUSD Teachers of the Year Recognized; New School Calendar Approved and More Layoffs

Education

In A Compromise, City Council Scales Back New Restrictions on Beach Fires

City of Coronado

Polluted Tijuana River Named Nation’s 9th Most Endangered

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Support The Enlisted Project Announces Expansion at Coronado Event