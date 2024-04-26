Rita Wadleigh (1937-2024)

We are sad to announce that our beloved mother, Rita Wadleigh, left this world in her home on April 5, 2024, in Coronado, California, surrounded by her loved ones.

Rita was born in Bergen, Germany to Rudolf and Herta Habermann on November 10, 1937. At 17, full of desire to explore outside the confinements of her small town, she decided she would be an Au Pair in London. Having organized everything herself, her father reluctantly approved and off she went. Next destination was Paris where she met our father at a café while walking by; it was love at first sight. Shortly after, they were married in Rita’s hometown in 1960. They moved to America by ship and had their three children all in California: Anita, Marlis, and John.

Rita was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, and grandmother – her three lovely grandchildren called her “Gammy.”

She loved living in Coronado and in her beautiful house – gardening and entertaining her many dear friends throughout the years. A big part of her life, and ours, was being the manager of Kippys for 45 years. She was in her element! Kippys and Rita were inseparable. We would hear locals say, “Rita? Oh yes of course, you mean Kippys Rita!”

Her charm, witty humor, and warmth attracted everyone who was lucky enough to have walked into her life.

Rita was predeceased by her husband, Frank R. Wadleigh, and is survived by her children: Anita, Marlis, and John Wadleigh, together with their spouses: Andras Kobia, Matt Swinden, and Nicole Horton, as well as her three grandchildren: Katharina Kobia, Alexandra Kobia, and River Wadleigh.

The family members will be holding a Burial at Sea in Celebration of our mother’s life.

She will be missed and forever in our hearts.

Submitted by the family.





