Beverly Dyer (1921-2024)

Beverley Lloyd Dyer, 103, world traveler, published author, accomplished pianist, retired teacher; loving and beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother; loyal friend and devout Christian, peacefully left us April 20, 2024, in Coronado.

Bev and her late husband, Lou, retired to Coronado Cays in 1978 and became involved in many social, charitable, and other local affairs. Before Lou’s death in 1998, they regularly appeared at City Council meetings to express their views on matters impacting the City including issues of fiscal restraint and government accountability.

Born at home April 19, 1921, in Johnstown, then a tiny farming town on the Colorado plains northeast of Denver, Bev retained her small-town friendliness, openness and caring concern for everyone she met throughout her life. Her father was the local pharmacist and later became the state’s Food and Drug Commissioner. Both her parents, Kenneth W. Lloyd (Sr.) and Priscilla H. (Eddy) Lloyd, were University of Colorado graduates.

Bev first trained to be a concert pianist. While at Colorado State College at Greeley, she also studied under James Michener who honed her interest in creative writing. Her personal experiences at locations around the world, where she and Lou lived for extended periods while he worked on movies being filmed, were grist for two books she later wrote. Continuing to travel widely in retirement, often to pursue genealogical research far from home, they ultimately confirmed that both were descendants of Mayflower pilgrims.

She is survived by her two sons – Dion and Dennis – and daughter, Deidre Fleharty, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all, including many friends across the globe.

A celebration of her life will be held at Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church, 959 C Ave, Coronado, California, on June 22, 2024, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church, the American Heart Association, or the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Submitted by the family.

