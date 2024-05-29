Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Obituaries

Robert (Bob) Ryan, Jr. (1945-2024)

A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, Coronado, on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. Interment will be at Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego, CA.

Bob Ryan in his garage woodshop

Robert (Bob) Ryan, Jr, 79, of Coronado, California, passed away on May 20, 2024. Born April 28, 1945, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Margaret Ahrendt Ryan and LCDR Robert Ryan, Sr., Bob grew up as a military brat, adopting Coronado as his hometown upon moving to the island during his sophomore year of high school.

Bob (far left) with his parents and siblings shortly after moving to Coronado c.1963

A graduate of Coronado High School class of I963, and the United States Naval Academy class of 1967, he served 10 years in the United States Navy as an A-7 Corsair Pilot. He completed two tours in Vietnam, both on the USS Constellation with VA-147 (The Argonauts), and a later tour on the USS Enterprise with VA-27 (Royal Maces).

Bob during his Navy days flying A-7s with VA-147

Bob married Margie Kelly on August 9, 1975, and together they raised three children in Coronado. An active member of the community, he served as an usher at Sacred Heart Church, spent many years as a Coronado Little League umpire, volunteered with Boy Scout Troop 801 serving as the boat safety driver for their annual Colorado River trip, and was past president of the original 20-30 Club running the local paper drive.

Bob & Margie enjoying Concert in the Park

He was extremely proud of his years as a Navy pilot and spent the last 13 years volunteering over 5,000 hours as a docent on the USS Midway Museum. He most enjoyed working on the flight deck giving the “landings and traps” presentation. With a microphone in hand, he relished sharing (most likely exaggerated) stories of his flying days. He promoted the ship with anyone who would listen, and loved handing tickets out to friends and family, never hesitating to give a private tour.

On the Midway with his grandchildren James, Alexis & Liam Cranmer

He was also very proud of his woodshop, which was featured in Woodworking Magazine. He spent most afternoons tinkering away on a project or building something with one of his grandchildren, often taking a break to have an opinionated “discussion” with anyone walking down the alley. However, if it was after 5:30, he could be found on the front porch doing a crossword puzzle while enjoying “wine time” (the cheaper the red the better). Affectionately known as “Bob the Builder,” he could build or fix almost anything, but had the gift of leaving most projects “all done except….”

With his eight grandchildren and the Free Little Library he built

Bob lived life to the fullest and always was the life of the party. Whether it was his monthly poker club get-togethers, Saturday morning breakfast group at Tartine, Island Beer Club, or USNA Class of 1967 San Diego chapter (“Legends In Our Own Minds”) gatherings, he was surrounded by good friends and laughter. He always had a joke to tell, often told on repeat. We all wonder what joke he had prepared to tell St. Peter when he reached the gates of heaven.

The USNA Class of 67 San Diego Chapter “Legends”

Bob is survived by his wife Margie; his children, Katie (Tyrone) DeMaria, Brigid (Tom) Cranmer, and Robbie (Lindsey) Ryan; his sister Janet (Tony) Falletta, and brother, Tom (Kem) Ryan; Grandchildren James, Alexis, & Liam Cranmer, Lauren, Alyssa, & Colin DeMaria, and Emma & William Ryan; and many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Robert Ryan, Sr, and younger brother Dave Ryan.

Bob & Margie Ryan and Family

Submitted by the family

 

 



