Obituaries

John Murdoch McLeod (1950-2024)

1 min.

A paddle-out ceremony to honor and celebrate John's life will be held on Sunday, July 7, at 10 AM at Coronado Shores South Beach.

John Murdoch McLeod
March 25, 1950 – March 13, 2024

John Murdoch McLeod passed away peacefully at home in Walnut Creek, California, surrounded by his loving family, on March 13, 2024, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. John was born on March 25, 1950, in Pensacola, Florida, to Murdoch Mills McLeod of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Jane Swinson McLeod of Berkeley, California, and the Virgin Islands.

As the eldest of eight siblings, John experienced the unique challenges and adventures of growing up in a Navy family, moving across the United States and changing schools frequently. In 1965, after the tragic death of their father Murdoch, a Test Pilot based out of NAS Patuxent River, Maryland, the family settled in Coronado, California. Jane, widowed at 40, bravely raised her eight children there, and Coronado became a cherished home. A proud graduate of Coronado High School, class of 1968, John attended Monterey Peninsula College and Coleman College. He built a successful career as a computer programmer, contributing his expertise to companies such as Robert Mondavi Wines, Fresh Express, and West Marine.

John’s love for the ocean and surfing, fostered during his childhood, remained a central part of his life. He was passionate about sailing, bicycling, skiing, gardening, traveling, attending sporting events, and spending time with his beloved dog, Rusty.

John is survived by his two cherished sons, Scott (Emma) McLeod and Ian (Robyn) McLeod, and their mother, Joyce Nikodem, his former wife. He also leaves behind his devoted siblings, Sandy (Mike) Hoppe, Judy (Ned) Smith, Mickey, Donald (Richette) McLeod, Sara (John) Weaver, Mark (Amy) McLeod, and Charlie McLeod; Nieces and nephews: Matt (Mary) Ryan, Sean Ryan, Dillon (Cherry) Ryan, Jesse (Brittany) Smith, Jacob Smith, Alex McLeod, Alicia McLeod, Lauren McLeod, Madison McLeod, and Murdoch McLeod. His aunts, Gracie Swinson Martin and Mary Swinson Hall, Uncle Jim Swinson, and over 20 cousins also mourn his loss.

Preceded in death by his parents, Commander and Mrs. Murdoch McLeod, both of whom rest in peace at Arlington National Cemetery, John’s memory will continue to live on in the hearts of his family and friends. A paddle-out ceremony to honor and celebrate John’s life will be held on Sunday, July 7, at 10 AM at Coronado Shores South Beach. John’s warmth, generosity, and adventurous spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Submitted by the family.

 



