Coronado Unified Transitional Kindergarten Program Expands To Full Day – Open House May 2

Source: Coronado Unified School District

Beginning in the 2024-2025 school year, Transitional Kindergarten (TK) classes at Village and Silver Strand elementary schools will run a full school day program, with a 2:15pm dismissal.

Both elementary schools will host a TK/Kindergarten Open House on Thursday, May 2 from 3:30-4:30pm. Silver Strand Housing and Coronado Cays residents should attend Silver Strand Elementary School and Village residents should attend Village Elementary.

Children whose 5th birthday falls between September 2, 2024 and June 2, 2025 are eligible to enroll in the TK program.

“We have a tremendous amount of interest and parent feedback asking us to expand the TK program,” said Deputy Superintendent Donnie Salamanca.

TK provides a valuable opportunity for academic and social growth between preschool and kindergarten. “Research supports TK as an opportunity to build a foundation for future school success,” said Senior Director of Learning, Dr. Megan Battle. “Using play and fun, our TK curriculum will focus on pre-literacy and pre-math, as well as social and cognitive skills,” added Dr. Battle.

For parents in need of after school child care, CUSD is able to offer free after school learning opportunities to eligible families through a state grant provided by ELOP (Expanded Learning Opportunities Program). The after school program is provided through the district’s partnership with Champions.

Coronado Unified School District online registration for all grade levels for the 2024-2025 school year is open. Visit coronadousd.net to register.

 

 

Source: Coronado Unified School District



