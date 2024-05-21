Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Sports

Junior Co-Ed Singles Round Robin Tennis – May 26

There will be two divisions for the Coronado Junior Tennis Round Robin tournament to be held on Sunday, May 26.

  1. Co-Ed UTR 1-3 Singles
  2. Co-Ed UTR 3-5 Singles

Players will play a variety of matches against different opponents. Draws may be combined if entries are limited.

$40 entry fee
12pm-4pm

  • Prizes for winners of each division
  • Single Set Format may vary based on draw size
  • Warmup: All players will receive a 5-minute warmup before each match.

No refunds 48 hours prior to the start of the event.

Please contact the Tournament Organizer if you have any questions – [email protected]

Registration link

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

