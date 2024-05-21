Junior Co-Ed Singles Round Robin Tennis – May 26

There will be two divisions for the Coronado Junior Tennis Round Robin tournament to be held on Sunday, May 26.
- Co-Ed UTR 1-3 Singles
- Co-Ed UTR 3-5 Singles
Players will play a variety of matches against different opponents. Draws may be combined if entries are limited.
$40 entry fee
12pm-4pm
- Prizes for winners of each division
- Single Set Format may vary based on draw size
- Warmup: All players will receive a 5-minute warmup before each match.
No refunds 48 hours prior to the start of the event.
Please contact the Tournament Organizer if you have any questions – [email protected]