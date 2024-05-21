Junior Co-Ed Singles Round Robin Tennis – May 26

There will be two divisions for the Coronado Junior Tennis Round Robin tournament to be held on Sunday, May 26.

Co-Ed UTR 1-3 Singles Co-Ed UTR 3-5 Singles

Players will play a variety of matches against different opponents. Draws may be combined if entries are limited.

$40 entry fee

12pm-4pm

Prizes for winners of each division

Single Set Format may vary based on draw size

Warmup: All players will receive a 5-minute warmup before each match.

No refunds 48 hours prior to the start of the event.

Please contact the Tournament Organizer if you have any questions – [email protected]

Registration link





