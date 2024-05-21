Local Coronado Lawn Bowling Club Players Bring Home the Gold

Local Coronado Lawn Bowling Club members Javier Gomez and his son Angel Gomez once again honored Coronado by bringing home the Gold in the Men’s 4’s in the 2024 Southwest Open, May 6-7 at the Riverside Lawn Bowling Club.

The Southwest Open Tournament for men was open to bowlers from across the United States as well as outstanding players from other countries. The tournament included a championship in the three formats of Singles, Pairs and 4’s (four players on a team).

Submitted by Coronado Lawn Bowling Club





