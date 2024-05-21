Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Letters to the Editor

A Concerned Community Comes Together

2 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Submitted by Brad Willis

It was a full house of more than 500 concerned citizens this past Sunday at the screening of the “God & Country” documentary at the Coronado Performing Arts Center. People in our community truly care. We are concerned about the Christian nationalist political movement, and we don’t want the radical political hate group, Awaken, whose founder calls us unholy, unclean demons and threatens to run us out of town, coming here trying to take over our school board, exploit our military, attack our library, preach a false gospel and seek to, in his own words, “take the crown of our Crown City.”

The film had numerous voices, most of them Christian leaders, including conservative evangelical pastors, expressing their deep concerns about the Christian nationalism movement, the role it played in the January 6th Insurrection, and the threat it poses to our democratic republic. The event was hosted by World Religion Professor Bolland, who led a panel discussion afterward with three local pastors, J.T. Greenleaf of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Steve Mather of the Coronado Council of Churches, and Reverend David Rodriguez of Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church. The discussion lasted more than an hour, and covered a lot of important territory.

As some opponents have noted, we all have the right to freedom of religion. I could not agree more. But when an organization falsely cloaks itself in religion to conceal ulterior political motives, concerned citizens have the right, and duty, to speak up and inform the public. The Bible warns of “Wolves in Sheep’s Clothing,” and that’s what we have with Awaken.

As one attendee noted in response to the threats Awaken’s founder has made to run us out of town, “I took that as a personal threat from what I saw come from the man’s mouth. It wasn’t secondhand. It wasn’t a rumor. I saw it. I’m not going to stand for it. I live here, I grew up here, and I’m staying here.”

As a former war correspondent who was inside Afghanistan during the Soviet occupation in the 1980s, and spent time in Iraq and the wider Middle East during the Gulf War, I’ve seen what radical religious theocracies do when they are in power. Believe me, it’s not something we want here in the United States of America.

For more on Awaken and the threat to Coronado, please see https://bradwillis.substack.com/.

Brad Willis

 

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Where Does the Witch Hunt End?

Letters to the Editor

Why is the Coronado City Council Not Listening to and Respecting their Constituency Regarding Cays Park?

Letters to the Editor

Save the Cays Park

Letters to the Editor

City Council Should Reject the Cays Park Plan

Letters to the Editor

Objections to Cays Park Proposed Redesign

Letters to the Editor

Coronado State of Emergency Needed for Tijuana Sewage Crisis

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Local Coronado Lawn Bowling Club Players Bring Home the Gold

Education

Coronado High Graphic Design Students Showcase Children’s Books

Entertainment

Jewels and Art Special Event at Emerald C – June 22

Community News

Book Launch: “Whatever Happened to Marie?” Written by Vera Christa Doederlein Hastie – May 21

Military

Coronado Resident Awarded 2024 Armed Forces Insurance Navy Spouse of the Year

Letters to the Editor

Where Does the Witch Hunt End?

More Local News

Lauren Gilhooly Advances to the State Track & Field Meet in 100 Meter

Sports

Meet the New Principal of Sacred Heart Parish School

Education

Island Express, New On-Demand Electric Shuttle Starts June 4

Community News

Liberty Call Distilling to Open Shore Duty Restaurant at 126 Orange Ave.

Dining

City Council Will Decide on $31.2 Million Cays Park Redesign

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Schools and Community Send 448 Stop The Sewage Letters to Governor...