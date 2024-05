Add some free live music to your weekend with the Ferry Landing Weekend Concert Series. Enjoy shopping, dining and dancing, all in one place at the Coronado Ferry Landing. And on Memorial Day weekend there will be three days of music!

From 2 pm to 5 pm

May 5 – Coronado Big Band

May 12 – Wolff

May 19 – The New Catillacs

May 25 – Captain Morgan Lee

May 26 – Pomerado

May 27 – Dave Preston & The Grownups