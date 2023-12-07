Peohe’s Serves Up for the Holidays

The holiday spirit in full swing at Peohe’s! After a turkey filled Thanksgiving, Bryce, General Manager of Peohe’s, shares that the island-inspired seafood, sushi and tropical drinks restaurant is set up for a twinkling December. The Christmas menu is similar to their buzz-worthy Thanksgiving dinner. The restaurant is serving a three-course meal with five different entrée options for the occasion. Something for everyone in your party!

While guests can expect their choice of a soup or salad, they can also spice things up with an appetizer. A top choice is the delectable lobster tail.

Holidays at Peohe’s

No holiday season would be complete without a cocktail to cheers with! Peohe’s boasts four unique table side cocktails: Tableside Torched Apple Manhattan, Butterfly Effect, Infused & Fogged, and Reconfigured! Bryce describes the liquid treats as being, “very festive, very fun! They are engaging and impressive to watch being made. We use dry ice, so it has that wow factor. Our servers will roll out luxury bar carts to the table and make the drinks table side for guests.” One of the crowd pleasers, Infused and Fogged, is a gin-based drink with a Combier Rose Liqueur. The tableside drink is heated up and combined with a set of aromatic ingredients – rooibos tea, citrus peel, hazelnuts, ginger, mint, and raspberries. YUM! Another popular choice is Butterfly, made with butterfly pea flower brew. Once it’s hit with citric acid it changes color. WOW! A show stopper for all!

Book Your Holiday Party

December is a (stocking) stuffed month at Peohe’s! Some larger holiday parties can rent out the fully enclosed patio. Smaller parties enjoy renting out a patio section for privacy. Book soon if you are interested in a weekend party, as availability is limited. Peohe’s has more availability for weekday celebrations which are also more cost effective. Inquire here to book your event!

Speaking of Peohe’s for the holidays, the tables are booking up fast for the Parade of Lights (Dec. 10 & 17)! There is no better place to watch the magnificent 53rd annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights. The procession of approximately 80 lavishly decorated boats promises to dazzle and entertain bayfront guests on Peohe’s patio.

Menu Items

2023 brought in a few new menu items at Peohe’s. A popular new option is Bruschetta and a beet tartare which Bryce explains as a play on beef tartare. The beet tartare rests in truffle goat cheese sauce, a taste that dances on the tongue. The 2023 prime crab cake is also a must keep menu item. This includes an heirloom tomato, a soft shell fried crab, and a big crab cake on top making it a few inches tall! An item sure to impress any seafood fanatic.

2024

Coming up in 2024 at Peohe’s is a remodel – only the best for this gorgeous restaurant! The interior update will begin by summer. Bryce extends his gratitude for Coronado’s support all year round and for spending your holidays at Peohe’s!

Peohe’s

1201 First Street

Coronado





