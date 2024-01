Add some live music to your weekends in 2024 at the Ferry Landing Weekend Concert Series. Enjoy shopping, dining and dancing, all in one place at the Coronado Ferry Landing. From 1 to 4 pm.

From 1pm to 4pm

January 7 – Astra Kelly

January 14 – New Catillacs

January 21 – Wolff

January 28 – Backstage Pass