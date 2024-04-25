Coronado Playhouse Presents “Tuck Everlasting: The Musical” – Apr. 26-May 19

Enchanting Audiences with its Timeless Tale of Immortality and Love

In a world where time marches on relentlessly, there exists a timeless tale that captures the essence of eternal youth and the beauty of mortality. “Tuck Everlasting: The Musical” is based on the beloved novel by Natalie Babbitt and continues to captivate audiences with its enchanting story, poignant themes, and unforgettable melodies.

Set in the idyllic countryside of Treegap, the musical follows the extraordinary journey of Winnie Foster, a spirited young girl who stumbles upon the Tuck family and discovers their extraordinary secret – they are immortal, having drunk from a magical spring that grants eternal life. As Winnie becomes entwined in the lives of the Tucks – Jesse, Mae, Angus, and Miles – she grapples with the timeless dilemma of whether living forever is a blessing or a curse.

With a score by Chris Miller and lyrics by Nathan Tysen, “Tuck Everlasting: The Musical” brings to life the heartwarming story of friendship, family, and the preciousness of each moment. From the jubilant “Live Like This” to the hauntingly beautiful “Time,” the musical’s songs resonate with audiences of all ages, inviting them to reflect on the fleeting nature of time and the importance of cherishing every moment.

The passage of time, the meaning of life, and the inevitability of death are as relevant today as they were when the novel was first published in 1975. Throughout the years, the story has been adapted into various forms, captivating generations of readers, movie, and theater-goers alike with its universal message of embracing the cycle of life.

As “Tuck Everlasting: The Musical” continues to enchant audiences around the world, it reminds us that while immortality may seem alluring, it is the fleeting nature of life that gives it meaning. Whether experienced through the pages of a book, the silver screen, or the stage, the timeless appeal of “Tuck Everlasting” endures, touching hearts and inspiring imaginations for generations to come.

April 26 – May 19, 2024

Thursday-Saturday @ 8pm

Saturday-Sunday @ 2pm

All performances are held at Coronado Playhouse, 1835 Strand Way, Coronado

SINGLE TICKETS: $27 all performances.

$3 Active Military, Student & Senior Discounts. Group rates available for parties of 8 or more (pricing will automatically adjust when 8 or more adult tickets are purchased together. Group rates only apply to adult ticket pricing).

For more information contact the box office at 619-435-4856 or email [email protected].





