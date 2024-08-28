🎶 Add some free live music to your weekend with the Ferry Landing Weekend Concert Series, held on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 2 to 5 pm. Enjoy shopping, dining and dancing, all in one place at the Coronado Ferry Landing.
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Ferry Landing Weekend Concert Series – September 2024
Less than 1 min.
Promoted Partner Content
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]