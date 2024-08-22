Thursday, August 22, 2024
Stage

“Exit, Pursued by a Bear” A Raucously Dark Comedy

1 min.
Elsie Hammond
Elsie Hammond

A raucously dark comedy, “Exit, Pursued by a Bear” centers on Nan, who lives in a small mountain town in Georgia. She’s had enough of her abusive husband Kyle, and so, with the help of her best friends – Simon, a flamboyant former male cheerleader, and Sweetheart, a stripper and wannabe famous actress – she plots revenge against Kyle. The trio engages in theatrics designed to first punish him verbally before he is left to literally get mauled by bears while they skip town.

Photo by Ken Jacques

The show runs 90 minutes with no intermission. It’s a cozy production directed by Kira Blaskovich, with six actors taking turns playing different roles. The ensemble does a great job entertaining the audience with bouts of hilarious dialogue. Headliners Kaitlyn Summers, Raymond Evans, Jillian Jones, Isai Luna, Eric Peterson, and Ruth Russell tiptoe on the edge and occasionally over it while addressing the serious topic of domestic abuse.

Summers portrays Nan as an angry woman who has reached her boiling point with a selfish husband who also happens to be an unlicensed hunter, avid gambler, and drunken redneck. Petersen as Kyle spends most of his time tied to a chair, trying to remind Nan that he hasn’t always been a bad guy. Luna (Simon) keeps the audience wide awake and wildly amused with his over-the-top and vibrant character who makes good use of all the available space in Coronado Playhouse’s cozy venue. Jones (Sweetheart) matches Luna’s high energy with her cute and witty portrayal of a fierce, but flawed, friend.

Photo by Ken Jacques

This Lauren Gunderson play is currently running at the Coronado Playhouse, Thursday through Saturday at 8pm as well as Saturday and Sunday at 2pm, through September 8.

Coronado Playhouse is at 1835 Strand Way, near the fountain at the north end of the Community Center. For tickets, visit coronadoplayhouse.org. Or call 619-435-4856 for more information.

The casual seating inside the Coronado Playhouse.



Elsie Hammond
Elsie Hammond
Elsie is a stay-at-home mom with an MBA, managing two kids, a husband, and a mini-Aussie. She moved to Coronado Cays in 2012 with her family by way of US Navy. She has lived in the Philippines, Japan, and Hong Kong and several states in the good old USA. Elsie enjoys traveling, hiking, golfing, skiing, Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP), and playing tennis. She also likes taking pictures with her iPhone and posting about them on her personal social media pages. She was a monthly contributor to Cays Living Magazine and has had several of her photos and stories published in various magazines and newspapers. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado Junior Arts League Gets a Golden Ticket at Grant Distribution

Stage

Lamb’s Announces “The Importance Of Being Earnest”

Stage

Coronado Playhouse Announces 80th Season

Entertainment

Coronado Concert Band and Garibaldi Mariachi Make Music History

Stage

Coronado Playhouse Presents “Exit Pursued by a Bear,” A Dark Revenge Comedy

Stage

Broadway Meets Coronado! Juggernauts Camp

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Movie Reviews

“The Fall Guy” – Colorful, Comedic and Cheeky

People

2024 KMAC Annual Regatta at Glorietta Bay

Sports

Impact Activities Hits the Three Year Mark at the Coronado Tennis Center

People

CHS Varsity Coach Helps Train Coronado Little League Managers

Dining

Raising Cane’s Newest Location Now Open in Imperial Beach

Community News

Experience the Magic and Tradition of Venice in the Cays with The Gondola Company

More Local News

Could Tijuana Recycle its Wastewater to Solve Water Shortages?

News

Tijuana’s New Wastewater Treatment Plant is Nearly Complete

News

Cade’s Day Returns to McP’s on Sept. 7 – One Family’s Mission to Raise Awareness and Help Prevent Suicide

People

Bill Sandke Wants to Serve the Coronado Community Again, Now as School Board Trustee

Education

Shannon & Billy Canu: Coronado Entrepreneurs Building Brands & Preserving Community

Business

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

CHS Islander Girls’ Volleyball Kicks Off Season in Spectacular Fashion