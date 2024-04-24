Thursday, April 25, 2024
Coronado High School Band Program Receives Unanimous Superior Rating at CMEA Festival

Managing Editor
Director Matt Heinecke and the Coronado High School band performing at the California Music Educators Association Band and Orchestra Festival (CMEA) on April 12, 2024.

The Coronado High School Band, led by Matt Heinecke, recently showcased their considerable talent at the California Music Educators Association (CMEA) Band and Orchestra Festival on April 12 at Lewis Middle School in San Diego.

“It was a great day. This is a huge milestone for our program and I’m quite proud!” shared Heinecke, whose efforts to expand musical education within the district and grow the band are paying off.

CHS Principal Karin Mellina echoed the excitement. “A huge congratulations to Matt Heinecke and the band. Our entire Islander team is proud of their commitment to themselves as musicians and as a collective group. Many of these musicians have been in band under the direction of Matt since elementary school,” said Mellina.

The CMEA festival is both a performing and learning experience for high school bands and features a 45-minute performance to earn a rating from a panel of judges who provide high-quality musical assessment. The adjudicators use rubrics to provide ratings of Superior, Excellent, Good, Fair, and Poor. The CHS Band received unanimous Superior ratings from the panel.

“I am very excited and proud of Matt. He is such an inspiration to our students and this is a testament to his dedication to our students,” added Mellina.

According to Heinecke, the 31 member CHS band is made up of students in band class and the CoSA Instrumental Music conservatory, as well as seven students from Heinecke’s Advanced Band class at Coronado Middle School. “I’m hoping that this experience will help boost our enrollment for next year,” said Heinecke.

The CHS Band plays at football games, the Coronado Christmas Parade, Homecoming Parade, and various concerts throughout the year including a recent performance with the Coronado Concert Band. The final concert of the year will be on Tuesday, June 4 at the CHS Performing Arts Center.

Source: Coronado Unified School District

 

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

