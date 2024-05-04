Safe Harbor Coronado Kicks Off Mental Health Awareness Month with Health and Wellness Fair

Safe Harbor Coronado held its first annual May Mental Health & Wellness Fair on Wednesday May 1, 2024, at the courtyard of Christ Church Day School. The turnout was larger than expected with hundreds of community members stopping in to take part in the various offerings.

With breakout sessions that focused on everything from rejuvenation and relaxation, featuring yoga, reiki, acupressure and mindfulness activities, to health screenings with Sharp Hospital and educational seminars from Rady’s Children’s Hospital, there was a variety for attendees to choose from.

Activities varied to accommodate all ages and interests, with knitting circles and cryotherapy sessions offering something for everyone. Children participated in cheerleading and musical performances as well as life size games of connect four and more. All of the events hosted during the fair have been proven to have mental health benefits for individuals.

The Mental Health and Wellness Fair is one more addition to the arsenal of programs that fulfills Safe Harbor’s vision – “A community where every young person can navigate life’s challenges with resilience, and together with their families, find skills, support and resources for lasting mental well-being.” The large turnout at the fair is a testament to the efforts of the Safe Harbor team who work tirelessly to bring impactful programs to the community and its schools.

Along with health and wellness events and classes, local businesses that support community and health had the opportunity to be present. Kate Kerns, Co-Founder of Live Nado, shared, “As we celebrate the magic of Coronado island life through our apparel designs, we’re deeply grounded in our moral values around making a positive community impact, supporting mental health awareness, and feet-to-the-street efforts to protect our planet.” Boney’s Bayside Market was also there with samples and giveaways of healthy snacks. This event provided a venue that brought the community together with local businesses that focus on wellness while including mental health experts to share tools to support the health and well being of families.

Safe Harbor Coronado is led by Executive Director Danielle Maske, who shared, “I am grateful and excited to assist Coronado youth and their families as we seek to provide the skills, support, and resources needed for lasting mental wellbeing.” This first annual wellness fair is part of her strategy to bring wellness tools to the community.

According to their 2022/23 annual report, Safe Harbor connected with over 20,000 community members through outreach, impacted over 2,500 youth through their youth programs and assisted 300 community members through counseling. Safe Harbor Coronado, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is dedicated to providing comprehensive social, behavioral, emotional, and mental health programs and counseling to empower Coronado youth, their families, and the community.





