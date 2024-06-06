Thursday, June 6, 2024
Wag’n Tails Holds Grand Re-Opening Under New Ownership

Jeannie Groeneveld
Mayor Richard Bailey welcomes Michael O’Bryan as the new owner of Wag’n Tails at a ribbon cutting June 5.

Wag’N Tails re-opened for business June 5, 2024 under the new ownership of Michael O’Bryan who recently took over and remodeled the store. Mayor Richard Bailey and City Council member Mike Donovan joined the staff from Wag’n Tails for a ribbon cutting to commemorate the special day. Rena Clancy from the Coronado Chamber of Commerce kicked off the event saying, “Our mission [at the Chamber of Commerce] is helping our businesses succeed so our community prospers. Wag’n Tails is such an important part of our community, we are so happy to see it well and thriving.” Mayor Bailey said a few words, thanking Melanie Parks, the former owner, for her many years of business ownership in Coronado and welcomed the new Wag’n Tails owner and his staff before cutting the ribbon. Michael O’Bryan said that the entire team at Wag’n Tails was critical to the successful remodel, “The past three months, the Wag’n Tails team has been working hard to bring a fresh modern store with new product offerings and improved shopping conveniences. Now we are ready to celebrate by giving back to the wonderful Coronado community that has supported us for the past 24 years.”

Michael O’Bryan, Melanie Parks, Heather and Scott Grimes (left to right) pose for a photo of all the owners of Wag’n Tails past and present.

Wag’N Tails originally opened in 1998 under the ownership of Heather and Scott Grimes, and it has been a beloved part of the community, especially the pet-owners, ever since.

Scott and Heather Grimes came to see the new store layout and posed for a picture with the framed “first dollar” made at Wag’n Tails in 1998.

In 2005, Melanie Parks became the new owner and ran Wag’n Tails for 19 years. Melanie shared a post on the store’s Facebook page that said “In 1998, Coronado captured my heart during a business trip, sparking a dream to become a part of its vibrant community. My journey began with simple, joy-filled moments, taking my Great Dane to the dog beach and then to Wag’n Tails for a self-wash and some treats. It was there, meeting Scott and Heather Grimes, that I found a piece of my dream. Their passion for the community and innovative approach to pet care in Wag’n Tails inspired me. When they offered me the opportunity to take over, I knew my prayers had been answered. Becoming the owner of Wag’n Tails in 2005 was the start of a remarkable chapter…” Melanie shared that when she considered selling Wag’n Tails she was thrilled when Michael O’Bryan, a dear friend and IT professional for the Wag’n Tails team expressed interest. “Michael brings a fresh passion and vision for Wag’n Tails, combining innovative technology with our traditional values to serve our cherished customers in new and exciting ways.”

Melanie Parks talks with Mayor Bailey prior to the ribbon cutting.
Michael is a Navy veteran, having served 10 years before joining the civilian workforce as a small business owner of the company Nerdztoo, an IT, tech services company. His job led him to working with Melanie Parks and Wag’n Tails. Originally from Kentucky, Michael settled in San Diego after leaving the Navy. After taking over as the owner for Wag’n Tails he moved onto Coronado. The military was very special to Michael and leadership and taking care of team is important to him. Having the incredible staff at Wag’n Tails has given him a new sense of purpose and he is excited to lead this team to success. When asked what changes were made to the store he said, “One of the biggest changes we made was to our washroom. I wanted this to be a better experience for our dogs and their owners.  I got a towel warmer so the dogs aren’t shivering when they get out of the tubs.  We are also going to focus heavily on our online store and will offer same day delivery on Island. We have a dedicated delivery vehicle. In the future we would like to add on dog walking, mobile grooming and mobile vet services.”  Michael shared that the first thing he did when he took over was to survey twenty of their existing customers to determine what would enhance their experience or better meet their needs. He is incorporating changes based on that input.
The Wag’n Tails washroom has been updated with new and upgraded shampoos for the dogs, and even a towel warmer so the dogs feel good after their bath.
General Manager Cody Zolla has been at Wag’n Tails since March of 2023. A 2019 graduate of Coronado High School, Cody is invested in making Wag’n Tails a success. Cody is a pet-owner, and has been in Coronado all his life and is can’t wait to help others in the community care for their pets.



Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie is a retired Naval Aviator and Public Affairs Officer whose post-Navy career includes freelance writing, PR Consulting and a two year stint as the San Diego Padres Military Affairs Advisor. Having been stationed in various parts of the country including Washington D.C., Florida and Hawaii, Jeannie appreciates how amazing the Coronado community is and loves the experience her children have had growing up here. Jeannie earned her BS in Marine Biology from Auburn University, her MS in Global Leadership from the University of San Diego and her MA in Communication and Media Relations at San Diego State University. A life-long learner and avid traveler Jeannie enjoys writing travel pieces, Navy stories and anything else that will broaden her perspective. When she is not working you will find her watching her boys play sports, walking Odin at dog beach, hiking, playing beach volleyball or spending time with the family.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

Food Truck Thursdays at Coronado Island Marriott Skyline Terrace