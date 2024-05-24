Friday, May 24, 2024
Safe Harbor Coronado Spring Fundraiser A Huge Success

Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie Groeneveld

Safe Harbor Coronado was thrilled to raise over ninety thousand dollars at their Spring Fundraiser, an upscale garden party held at the Baby Del Sunday, May 19. The beautiful setting, perfect spring weather and lovely atmosphere, supported by local favorite -guitarist and ukulele musician TeeLynn, made for an exceptional afternoon to raise money for a great cause.

TeeLynn, a longtime supporter of Safe Harbor, played guitar for the event. Photo courtesy of TeeLynn’s website.

The event was kicked off by Safe Harbor Coronado’s Executive Director Danielle Maske, who thanked the attendees and sponsors for their continued support of Safe Harbor. The goal for the evening was to raise $100,000, which is 1/5th of their annual operating budget. The proceeds from the event will go to the Healthy Families Programs as well as their subsidized Counseling Support Services. Over 90% of Safe Harbor Coronado’s operating budget comes from donations and grants. When asked about her thoughts on the event, Maske said, “I was inspired by the incredible support at our fundraiser, I am reminded of the impact we can make together. Through Safe Harbor’s dedication to prevention and intervention programs, we strive to nurture the mental well-being of Coronado’s youth and families. The generosity displayed reflects a community united in compassion and determination.”

The event included remarks from Coronado High School senior Sophia Leyva, who shared why she thinks Safe Harbor is so important to the community. Sophia also volunteers for Safe Harbor Coronado’s drug prevention program as well. The pinnacle event was the live auction led by auctioneer and local personality, John Weisbarth. Weisbarth also shared his family’s experience with Safe Harbor and why he is such a huge supporter of the organization.

John Weisbarth is Safe Harbor’s longtime emcee and auctioneer. Photo Credit to Joel Ortiz.
The live auction packages and the programs the money raised will support were included in the program.

Missy Robertson, Development Director for Safe Harbor Coronado said, “Our sponsors are amazing human beings and we couldn’t have done this event without them. Garage Buona Forchetta, with a special shout out to Marco Zannoni and his team, provided the food for the evening. Refreshments were sponsored by High Tide Kitchen and Bottle Shop, and Paul Fournier from Fallbrook Winery. High Tide Owners Tom and Donna are such incredible partners to so many organizations in Coronado and Paul was raised in Coronado and consistently gives back. All three are long-time supporters of Safe Harbor Coronado and we so appreciate their partnership. We also had many locals donate auction items and packages that helped make this event a huge success.”

For more information on Safe Harbor Coronado and its programs and upcoming events, visit safeharborcoronodo.org.

 



Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie is a retired Naval Aviator and Public Affairs Officer whose post-Navy career includes freelance writing, PR Consulting and a two year stint as the San Diego Padres Military Affairs Advisor. Having been stationed in various parts of the country including Washington D.C., Florida and Hawaii, Jeannie appreciates how amazing the Coronado community is and loves the experience her children have had growing up here. Jeannie earned her BS in Marine Biology from Auburn University, her MS in Global Leadership from the University of San Diego and her MA in Communication and Media Relations at San Diego State University. A life-long learner and avid traveler Jeannie enjoys writing travel pieces, Navy stories and anything else that will broaden her perspective. When she is not working you will find her watching her boys play sports, walking Odin at dog beach, hiking, playing beach volleyball or spending time with the family.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

