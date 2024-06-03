“Summer Camp” – Stellar Cast that Doesn’t Deliver

The movie Summer Camp opened at Village Theatre on May 31 with a star-studded cast, and promise of a fun-filled summer comedy. Regrettably it fell short. Summer Camp had great potential, with its incredibly talented cast of beloved actors, and a premise of returning to simpler times and reliving nostalgic memories while disconnecting from the fast paced world we live in today. Unfortunately, while you will find yourself laughing out loud a couple times, it is not enough to make up for the disjointed storyline, poor comedic acting and lack of character development.

Summer Camp is a story of three women who met in summer camp when they were younger but have lost touch as their careers and busy lives got in the way of their relationships. A summer camp reunion seemed to be the perfect way to reconnect with one another, even if two of the three had to be coerced into going. Summer Camp has themes that will resonate with movie goers, but that is about all that will resonate. The acting is more silly than comedic, some of the supporting cast are borderline ridiculous and the movie moves at a very slow pace.

While I am a fan of many in the cast of this film, I can’t recommend seeing the movie. I think it might be a better use of time to reminisce on fond childhood memories and find ways to disconnect from devices while reconnecting with family and friends in your life. Maybe even plan your own adult summer camp adventure, the possibilities are endless and it will be much more enjoyable than sitting through this movie.

Genre: Comedy

Writer & Director: Castille Landon

Actors: Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard, Betsy Sodaro, Eugene Levy, Beverly D’ Angelo

Run Time: 1h 35m

Rating: PG-13 for sexual material, strong language and some underage smoking





