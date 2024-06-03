Monday, June 3, 2024
“Summer Camp” – Stellar Cast that Doesn’t Deliver

1 min.
Jeannie Groeneveld
Summer Camp starring Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates and Alfre Woodard opened in theaters May 31. Official Movie Poster

The movie Summer Camp opened at Village Theatre on May 31 with a star-studded cast, and promise of a fun-filled summer comedy. Regrettably it fell short. Summer Camp had great potential, with its incredibly talented cast of beloved actors, and a premise of returning to simpler times and reliving nostalgic memories while disconnecting from the fast paced world we live in today.  Unfortunately, while you will find yourself laughing out loud a couple times, it is not enough to make up for the disjointed storyline, poor comedic acting and lack of character development.

Bates, Woodard and Keaton in Summer Camp. Photo: Roadside Attractions.

Summer Camp is a story of three women who met in summer camp when they were younger but have lost touch as their careers and busy lives got in the way of their relationships. A summer camp reunion seemed to be the perfect way to reconnect with one another, even if two of the three had to be coerced into going. Summer Camp has themes that will resonate with movie goers, but that is about all that will resonate. The acting is more silly than comedic, some of the supporting cast are borderline ridiculous and the movie moves at a very slow pace.

While I am a fan of many in the cast of this film, I can’t recommend seeing the movie. I think it might be a better use of time to reminisce on fond childhood memories and find ways to disconnect from devices while reconnecting with family and friends in your life. Maybe even plan your own adult summer camp adventure, the possibilities are endless and it will be much more enjoyable than sitting through this movie.

Movie Times: Click Here

Genre: Comedy

Writer & Director: Castille Landon

Actors: Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard, Betsy Sodaro, Eugene Levy, Beverly D’ Angelo

Run Time: 1h 35m

Rating: PG-13 for sexual material, strong language and some underage smoking



Jeannie is a retired Naval Aviator and Public Affairs Officer whose post-Navy career includes freelance writing, PR Consulting and a two year stint as the San Diego Padres Military Affairs Advisor. Having been stationed in various parts of the country including Washington D.C., Florida and Hawaii, Jeannie appreciates how amazing the Coronado community is and loves the experience her children have had growing up here. Jeannie earned her BS in Marine Biology from Auburn University, her MS in Global Leadership from the University of San Diego and her MA in Communication and Media Relations at San Diego State University. A life-long learner and avid traveler Jeannie enjoys writing travel pieces, Navy stories and anything else that will broaden her perspective. When she is not working you will find her watching her boys play sports, walking Odin at dog beach, hiking, playing beach volleyball or spending time with the family.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

