Saturday, January 18, 2025
Movie Reviews

Pamela Anderson Shines as “The Last Showgirl”

2 min.
Caroline Minchella
Caroline Minchella

The storyline of Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl revolves around Las Vegas show “Le Razzle Dazzle” — but for all of its rhinestones and feathers, it feels authentic. There are manic conversations about the increasing price of lemons between costume changes, backyard smokes, and a never-ending carousel of lights and dings. And whether the characters are bathed in natural or neon light, The Last Showgirl portrays them with a universality that’s so deeply human, you have to give the final bow to Coppola.

Pamela Anderson gives an intimate look into Shelly Gardner, whose 30-year run as the “Le Razzle Dazzle” Poster Girl is abruptly cut short when it’s announced the show will close in two weeks. Heartbreakingly desperate to hang onto the glamour of her youth, Shelly spends a majority of the film reflecting on “Le Razzle Dazzle.”

Surrounded by ripped fabric and empty dressing rooms, she glances into the mirror without really seeing. She lives in the past and cannot comprehend the present. She believes she was and remains an “ambassador for style and grace,” while her younger cohorts see the show as a “dinosaur.” In part, Shelly’s delusional outlook is supported by her best friend Annette (Jamie Lee Curtis) and show producer Eddie (Dave Bautista), who relive their glory days over a bottle of red and a pack of cigarettes.

It crossed my mind that “The Last Showgirl” watched like “Black Swan” on a budget — but by no means is that a dig. It’s more a nod to how Gia Coppola creates such an unsentimental, at-times darkly sad look into illusion and self-delusion.

Anderson flawlessly executes the messiness that is Shelly: she’s airy and aloof but has poignant moments of reflection too. And after pouring her life into one focus, it’s understandable why she feels so lost. She’s facing an uncertain future due to ageism and sexism, manmade concepts that are hard to combat in our modern world.

All of this is further accentuated by Coppola’s brilliant directorship: flashes of a lone fake eyelash in the sink, heels running up and down stairs that seem to lead to nowhere, and the fact that we never actually see “Le Razzle Dazzle” in full. We don’t know if it was worth it for Shelly to pour her life into this show — nor does her daughter (Billie Lourd) or the younger dancers (Kiernan Shipka, Brenda Song) who try to surround her with support but are shaken off.

“The Last Showgirl” has a slow but precise message it works towards: As Shelley says, “‘Feeling seen, feeling beautiful, that is powerful. And I can’t imagine my life without it’”. Yet sometimes, regardless of effort and without fairness, “aging” factors us out.

While there are moments of cliché dialogue — like, “Doing a job you hate is scary when your calling is just out there!” — the words are so masterfully timed that you side with Shelly in her sentiments. They evoke thoughts of, “What are we doing here if we’re not consumed by our passion?”, quickly followed by, “But at what cost if we’re casting aside other things that matter too…or end up with nothing to show for it?”

Movie Times: Click Here
Genre: Drama
Director: Gia Coppola
Actors: Pamela Anderson, Dave Bautista, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kiernan Shipka, Brenda Song
Run Time: 89 min
Rating: R for Language and Nudity



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Caroline Minchella
Caroline Minchella
Caroline was 15 years old when her family moved to Coronado. Though she was a “transplant”, Caroline found a home in the Coronado community near-immediately: she became an intern for “The Coronado Times”; helped reinstate the CHS newspaper, “The Islander Times”; was a volunteer dog-walker for PAWS; and a faithful Concert in the Park attendee.After completing her BA in English at the University of California Santa Barbara, she went on to craft answers for Amazon Alexa devices and write creatively on the side. Fast forward seven years, Caroline is thrilled to return as a Reporter for “The Coronado Times.” Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Movie Reviews

“Nosferatu”: A Chillingly Twisted Love Story

Movie Reviews

“A Complete Unknown” Biopic: “All I Really Want to Do” is Listen to Bob Dylan Now

Movie Reviews

“Anora,” an Unapologetic Rollercoaster

Movie Reviews

“Wicked” is Devilishly Good

Movie Reviews

CIFF Centerpiece Film “A Real Pain”: Cousins, Chaos, and Beauty in the Ordinary

Movie Reviews

“Gladiator II”: An Intense Movie Made for the Big Screen

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Movie Reviews

“Wicked” is Devilishly Good

Community News

Youth Philanthropy Council to Host St. Nick’s Kicks Dec. 7: Coronado Teens Welcome to Volunteer

Movie Reviews

CIFF Centerpiece Film “A Real Pain”: Cousins, Chaos, and Beauty in the Ordinary

Movie Reviews

“Conclave” – What Happens When The Doors Close?

Movie Reviews

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” – Don’t Say It A Third Time!

Business

Penny Rothschild Closing Emerald C Gallery After 11 Years on the Island

More Local News

Ten Candidates Apply for Open City Council Seat

City of Coronado

NASNI’s New Helicopter Installation Honors Vietnam Medal of Honor Recipient

Military

CHS Grad Seggerman Into Australian Open

Sports

An Updated Timeline on Tijuana Sewage Projects

Community News

The Bower Coronado to Debut with Retro Neon Signs and Elevated Hospitality

Business

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Sailor Promotes to Lieutenant