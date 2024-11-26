Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Movie Reviews

CIFF Centerpiece Film “A Real Pain”: Cousins, Chaos, and Beauty in the Ordinary

2 min.
Caroline Minchella
Caroline Minchella

Filmgoers of “A Real Pain” may feel it was just that — a real pain to slog through — while others may see its mundaneness as refreshing in a cinematic world of big budgets and superhero fodder. The beauty of “A Real Pain,” in my opinion, is in this divisive artfulness. The characters are preening; the Poland setting acts as a mere backdrop that may as well be a Green Screen; and the plot is so devoid of any denouement that it literally ends where it begins: with moon-eyed people-watching at the airport.

“A Real Pain” chronicles estranged cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benjamin “Benji” Kaplan (Kieran Culkin), who reunite for a trip to Poland to honor their late grandmother. David is all button-ups, itinerary, and tearing up over videos of his son; Benji is unassuming, has no social filter, and is prone to erratic outbursts. How different are they? Upon touchdown in Poland, Benji picks up weed he had delivered to their hotel while David picks up the room keys and calls home.

The rest of the film then takes place over the course of what Benji coins a “geriatric Polish tour.” The cousins connect with five others (a divorcee in need of reinvention; a retired couple; a Rwandan convert to the Jewish faith; and a statistics-obsessed tour guide) for a deeper look into real historical pain. While each attendee journeys through their own grief related to the tour, it’s Benji’s emotions that make up the film’s core. He struggles to maintain a sense of “normalcy” amidst the tour’s heavy content, and throws many ill-timed tantrums that disrupt the group. The least realistic part of the script is how easily he’s forgiven by the others due to his charm. Only once does the spotlight seem to shine on another character, and it happens when Culkin is out of frame. As David, Eisenberg delivers a stunning monologue about his contained rage and love for his cousin, and sheds light on the pain we often can’t — or don’t want to — see in others.

Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin as David and Benji Kaplan. Image: IMDb.

Perhaps the reason David and Benji are believable is because the actors’ personalities fit their molds. Eisenberg is notorious for roles that tap into internalized anxiety covered in a false sense of confidence (cue “The Social Network” or “Zombieland”). And Culkin is the king of improvisation and unpredictability. If you’ve seen him on HBO’s “Succession,” you may feel like you’re watching a sadder version of his Roman Roy.

All in, while “A Real Pain” might not accomplish much in the lanes of character development or profound messages, it’s a film that manages to express something we all have undoubtedly felt in life: how we find ourselves “baffled by the way the world carries on when there’s many reasons to be shocked or appalled.”

Movie Times: Click Here
Genre: Comedy/Drama
Director: Jesse Eisenberg
Actors: Kieran Culkin, Kurt Egyiawan, Jesse Eisenberg, Jennifer Grey, Daniel Oreskes, Liza Sadovy & Will Sharpe
Run Time: 90 min
Rating: R for Language Throughout and Some Drug Use



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Caroline Minchella
Caroline Minchella
Caroline was 15 years old when her family moved to Coronado. Though she was a “transplant”, Caroline found a home in the Coronado community near-immediately: she became an intern for “The Coronado Times”; helped reinstate the CHS newspaper, “The Islander Times”; was a volunteer dog-walker for PAWS; and a faithful Concert in the Park attendee.After completing her BA in English at the University of California Santa Barbara, she went on to craft answers for Amazon Alexa devices and write creatively on the side. Fast forward seven years, Caroline is thrilled to return as a Reporter for “The Coronado Times.” Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Movie Reviews

“Gladiator II”: An Intense Movie Made for the Big Screen

Movie Reviews

“Conclave” – What Happens When The Doors Close?

Movie Reviews

“We Live in Time” – Hard Conversations and a Complex Female Lead

Movie Reviews

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” – Don’t Say It A Third Time!

Movie Reviews

“It Ends With Us” – A Worthwhile Film (Trigger Warning)

Movie Reviews

“TWISTERS”: A Sequel Worth Chasin’

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Age is But a Number: Kid-Run Nonprofit “Youth Philanthropy Council” Defies Impossibility

Business

Shannon & Billy Canu: Coronado Entrepreneurs Building Brands & Preserving Community

Entertainment

Crown City Gem Maria Christina Brings Jazz & More to the Island

Movie Reviews

“TWISTERS”: A Sequel Worth Chasin’

Education

Summer Island Gems: CJWC Honors Three CHS Grads!

Movie Reviews

“Thelma” & The Best Revenge Plot in Ages

More Local News

CUSD Update: Hot Classrooms, College & Career Readiness, a New Grant, Ethnic Studies

Education

Biden Includes $310 Million for Tijuana Sewage Crisis in Disaster Relief Package

News

Coronado Schools Lockdown after Threat of Violence

Crime

Utility Undergrounding is Coming to a Stretch of Silver Strand Highway

News

CUSD Teachers Settle for 4% Pay Increase after Nine Months of Negotiations; District Budget Shortfall Now Looms at $3.8 Million

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Linda Lani Jacobsen (1941-2024)