People

Safe Harbor Coronado Appoints Danielle Maske as New Executive Director

Danielle Maske

Safe Harbor Coronado announced today the appointment of Danielle Maske as the new Executive Director. Serving the organization since 2018, Maske has proven herself as a dedicated and compassionate leader. She has most recently held the position of Program Director and is now stepping into the role of Executive Director, succeeding Georgia Ferrell, who served Safe Harbor for a decade.

Safe Harbor Coronado, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is dedicated to providing comprehensive social, behavioral, emotional, and mental health programs and counseling to empower Coronado youth, their families, and the community.

Maske joined Safe Harbor five years ago and quickly became an integral part of the organization. Her unwavering commitment to Safe Harbor’s mission has significantly impacted the lives of the youth and families in the Coronado community. As Program Director, she implemented innovative programs and initiatives that have directly improved the lives of those they serve.

Reflecting on her new role, Maske stated, “I am grateful and excited to assist Coronado youth and their families as we seek to provide the skills, support, and resources needed for lasting mental wellbeing.

I am so thankful for my predecessor, Georgia, and her leadership in providing programming to empower Coronado youth. Our outstanding staff will continue to provide comprehensive programs to benefit our Coronado community.”

Ferrell dedicated nearly ten years to Safe Harbor. The Board of Directors expresses profound gratitude for her years of service, commitment, and contributions to the organization.

Lyle Anderson, President of the Safe Harbor Coronado Board of Directors, commented, “I am delighted for Danielle. She has a proven track record of championing the cause of mental health and wellness, and we are thrilled that she will continue to inspire, innovate, and drive our organization toward even greater success.”

Safe Harbor Coronado looks forward to continuing its vital work under  Maske’s leadership, focusing on providing essential support and empowerment to the community, just as it has for the past years.

For more information about Safe Harbor Coronado and its mission, please visit www.safeharborcoronado.org.

About Safe Harbor Coronado: Safe Harbor Coronado is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides comprehensive social, behavioral, emotional, and mental health programs and counseling to empower Coronado youth, their families, and the community. Since its establishment, Safe Harbor has been committed to creating a community where every young person can navigate life’s challenges with resilience and together with their families find skills, support, and resources for lasting mental well-being.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

