Memorial Honoring Fallen SEALs Highlights Integrity, Courage and Selflessness

The Naval Special Warfare community held a memorial service in honor of Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher Chambers and Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram at Silver Strand Training Complex in Coronado, on April 18. Gage and Chambers were reported missing at sea in January, after an attempted night boarding operation of a dhow vessel illegally transporting weapons from Iran to Houthi forces in Yemen. The military executed a 10 day Search and Rescue mission for Chambers and Ingram after they were lost at sea, searching over 21,000 square miles. There is an ongoing investigation into the events that led to the loss of the SEALs, but the top priority for NSW is to support the families and protect their privacy during this difficult time. Many family, friends and SEAL teammates shared stories and honored the lives of the two SEALs who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their nation.

The family had a police escort that brought them to the memorial service at the Silver Strand Training Complex and heard from leadership and friends about their lost loved ones. “Chris and Gage epitomize Naval Special Warfare’s core values: integrity, courage, and selflessness,” said Capt. Blake L. Chaney, Commander, Naval Special Warfare Group 1. “Our solemn duty is to pay tribute to their unwavering sacrifice, service, and dedication to duty.”

Another speaker at the memorial service said “Chris and Gage embodied the virtue of love, the kind that warriors of great renown are known for,” said one of the speakers during the ceremony. “Their presence enriched our lives in countless ways, continuing to serve as a source of inspiration, motivation, and growth within our community. Their legacy lives on in our hearts and minds, a timeless reminder of their forever legacy.”

Along with family, friends and teammates, the Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Franchetti and U.S. Special Operations Command Commander, General Fenton attended the memorial. Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro released a statement saying, “On behalf of every Sailor, Marine, and Department of Navy civilian around the world, I offer my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and teammates of our fallen Navy SEALs, Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J. Chambers and Navy Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram. Their service was part of our collective commitment to maritime security in the Middle East and economic prosperity in the United States and around the world. These men embodied the SEAL ethos, serving their country, the American people, and protecting our way of life.”

Both SEALs were honored and recognized in their own hometowns prior to this memorial service at the SEAL training base in Coronado. Chambers was from Massachusetts while Ingram was from North Texas.

During the ceremony one of the speakers talked about Chambers and said, “Chris will always be remembered as a true hero, not for his actions, but for the way he embraced life, he was revered by both his superiors and his subordinates alike.” According to Naval Special Warfare Public Affairs, Chambers enlisted in the Navy on May 17, 2012, and graduated from boot camp at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, Ill., in July 2012. He served with West Coast-based SEAL units since graduating from SEAL qualification training in Coronado in 2014. His awards and decorations include the Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal with Combat “C,” three Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medals, Army Achievement Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, and other personal and unit awards.

“Gage was someone – if you met him, you would never forget him,” said one of the speakers at the ceremony. “He had a way of making everyone he interacted with feel special.” Naval Special Warfare Command shared in a press release that Ingram enlisted in the Navy on Sept. 25, 2019, and graduated from boot camp at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, Ill., in November 2019. Ingram served with West Coast-based SEAL units since graduating from SEAL qualification training in Coronado in 2021. His awards and decorations include various personal and unit awards.

Along with the memorial service, the families of the service members organized a paddle out in remembrance of Chris and Gage that took place in Coronado on Wednesday, April 17.

RELATED





