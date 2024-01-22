U.S. Navy Identifies Two Navy SEALs Lost at Sea and Later Declared Dead

The Navy has identified the two U.S. Navy SEALs who were reported missing at sea on the evening of Jan. 11 as Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J. Chambers and Navy Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram.

Chambers, 37, and Ingram, 27, both assigned to a West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit, were reported missing on Jan. 11 while conducting a night-time seizure of a vessel illegally transporting advanced lethal aid from Iran to resupply Houthi forces in Yemen. The search and rescue efforts to locate them concluded Jan. 21 after a 10-day search and the sailors were declared dead.

“We extend our condolences to Chris and Gage’s families, friends, and teammates during this incredibly challenging time. They were exceptional warriors, cherished teammates, and dear friends to many within the Naval Special Warfare community,” said Capt. Blake L. Chaney, commander, Naval Special Warfare Group 1.

Chambers enlisted in the Navy on May 17, 2012, and graduated from boot camp at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, Ill., in July 2012. He served with West Coast-based SEAL units since graduating from SEAL qualification training in Coronado, Calif., in 2014. His awards and decorations include the Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal with Combat “C,” three Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medals, Army Achievement Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, and other personal and unit awards.

Ingram enlisted in the Navy on Sept. 25, 2019, and graduated from boot camp at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, Ill., in November 2019. Ingram served with West Coast-based SEAL units since graduating from SEAL qualification training in Coronado, Calif., in 2021. His awards and decorations include various personal and unit awards.

“Chris and Gage selflessly served their country with unwavering professionalism and exceptional capabilities,” said Chaney. “This loss is devastating for NSW, our families, the special operations community, and across the nation.”

The Department of Defense says that the Naval Special Warfare’s top priority is to respect the families’ privacy while providing unwavering support to them, their loved ones, and personnel affected by this loss.

The incident remains under investigation.

RELATED:





