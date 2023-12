Add some live music to your weekend at the Ferry Landing Weekend Concert Series. Enjoy shopping, dining and dancing, all in one place at the Coronado Ferry Landing. 2 to 5 pm. The dates for December vary due to Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

December 10 – Cool Rush

December 17 – Moonlight Serenade

December 23 – Breezn

December 30 – Crown Island Jazz Band