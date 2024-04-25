Dorothy Stewart (1928-2024)

Dorothy A. Stewart, née Barrington, also known as Dottie, formerly of Coronado, California passed away at the age of 95 on March 13, 2024 at her residence in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Dottie was born Dec 26, 1928 in Nebraska to parents Harry H. Barrington and Alba Barrington, née Hancock. She spent most of her childhood in Twin Falls, Idaho where she attended Twin Falls High School. Her great grandparents were instrumental in starting the Brethren Church in Twin Falls where Dottie attended and was very active in the youth group.

After high school graduation she moved to California. There she raised her family and enjoyed being quite active as a Girl Scout Leader. In Rialto, California she met and married Donald D. Stewart on September 25, 1975. They moved to Coronado, California shortly thereafter. They enjoyed nearly 25 years of marriage until he proceeded her in death on April 20, 2000.

In Coronado, she was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church and enjoyed serving with the Daughters of the King organization. She loved volunteering in the church Thrift Shop. She had a passion for gardening, spending time with her grandchildren, her cats, and ushering for the Lamb’s Players Theatre.

She was proceeded in death by her daughter, Sandra (Lexi) Weaver and her brothers Dorvan and Donald Barrington.

Dottie is survived by her daughter Rhonda Bell, granddaughters Cody Hoyer and Randi Bell, grandsons Shaun Bell and Cory Stewart as well as great grandchildren and a large extended family. She will be remembered for her generous and loving nature to those around her, especially her family.

Dorothy’s interment will be with her husband, Donald, at the Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego, California. Memorial services for Dottie will be announced at a later date.

