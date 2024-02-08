Valentine’s Day Celebrations at the Ferry Landing Start Now!

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and the Ferry Landing is kicking off the holiday NOW! Take a romantic walk along the bay, indulge in some shopping and dine at one of the fabulous restaurants.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9 – Vom Fass

Reserve your ticket for Friday, February 9 at 5 pm or 7 pm for an evening filled with delectable treats and a casual ambiance. Sample a curated selection of wines, cheeses, and chocolates that are perfect for sharing with someone special. Vom Fass is back with their Valentine's Day Wine, Cheese, and Chocolate event!

Whether you’re a wine connoisseur, a cheese enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates the finer things in life, this event is tailored to satisfy your cravings. Their knowledgeable staff will be on hand to guide you through the tasting journey, offering insights and recommendations to enhance your enjoyment.

Ticket price is $80 per two people. Tax and gratuity are included.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10 – Miss Match Champagne and a good deal? That’s a love language! Miss Match will pull on your heart strings with their Valentine’s Day collection featuring cozy heart sweaters and date night worthy dresses.

FEBRUARY 9-18 – Il Fornaio and Peohe’s

Il Fornaio and Peohe’s are celebrating Valentine’s Day at the Ferry Landing all week long with their special menus, running from February 9 to 18.

Il Fornaio

The Italian charmer, Il Fornaio, is twirling the perfect menu for a meal and drink with their Perfetto Pairing.

Popular dishes for the event include:

ZIMINO D’ARAGOSTA : Crab & vegetable soup with lobster & saffron stock; topped with garlic croutons & tarragon leaves.

Perfetto Pairing: Moscato d’Asti, Saracco

: Crab & vegetable soup with lobster & saffron stock; topped with garlic croutons & tarragon leaves. INSALATA DI FINOCCHI E PECORINO TARTUFATO : Fennel salad with farro, Belgian endive, watercress, celery, carrots, pecorino tartufato cheese & red wine vinaigrette

Perfetto Pairing: Pecorino, Velenosi ‘Villa Angela’

: Fennel salad with farro, Belgian endive, watercress, celery, carrots, pecorino tartufato cheese & red wine vinaigrette TURTEI D’AROGOSTA : Ravioli filled with fresh Maine lobster, scallops, shrimp & asparagus; topped with shrimp, diced tomatoes & lobster cream sauce.

Perfetto Pairing: Garganega-Chardonnay, Scaia

: Ravioli filled with fresh Maine lobster, scallops, shrimp & asparagus; topped with shrimp, diced tomatoes & lobster cream sauce. BRASATO AL VINO ROSSO : Short ribs braised with root vegetables, pancetta & red wine; served with sautéed spinach & mashed potatoes.

Perfetto Pairing: Langhe Nebbiolo, Giovanni Rosso

: Short ribs braised with root vegetables, pancetta & red wine; served with sautéed spinach & mashed potatoes. CUORI DI VALENTINO: An array of desserts ideal for sharing, including two chocolate covered strawberries, puff pastry filled with strawberry compote, and a heart-shaped chocolate mousse cake filled with raspberries.

Perfetto Pairing: Moscato d’Asti, Saracco

Check out the full menu and visit IlFornaio.com to make a reservation.

Peohe’s

A Ferry Landing favorite specializing in fresh tropical seafood dishes influenced by Pacific Rim flavors, Peohe’s is delighted to roll out their Valentines Day Three-Course Sweetheart menu for two.

1ST COURSE (choose one per guest)

STRAWBERRY + CHAMPAGNE SALAD : Strawberries | candied walnuts | blue cheese champagne vinaigrette

: Strawberries | candied walnuts | blue cheese champagne vinaigrette CLAM CHOWDER

CAESAR SALAD

2ND COURSE (choose one per guest)

SURF + TURF : 7 oz. filet | petite lobster tail | 3-potato garlic mashed

: 7 oz. filet | petite lobster tail | 3-potato garlic mashed SEARED SEA SCALLOPS : lobster risotto | roasted tomato beurre blanc

: lobster risotto | roasted tomato beurre blanc KEY WEST CHILEAN SEA BASS: coconut ginger rice | pineapple habanero butter

3RD COURSE (to share)

RED VELVET LAVA CAKE: chocolate liqueur | Heath® Bar Crunch vanilla ice cream | chocolate sauce

Check out the full menu and visit Peohe’s to make a reservation.

See you at the Ferry Landing all week long❣️





