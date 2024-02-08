Valentine’s Day Celebrations at the Ferry Landing Start Now!

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and the Ferry Landing is kicking off the holiday NOW! Take a romantic walk along the bay, indulge in some shopping and dine at one of the fabulous restaurants.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9 – Vom Fass
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10 – Miss Match
Champagne and a good deal? That’s a love language! Miss Match will pull on your heart strings with their Valentine’s Day collection featuring cozy heart sweaters and date night worthy dresses.
FEBRUARY 9-18 – Il Fornaio and Peohe’s
Il Fornaio
The Italian charmer, Il Fornaio, is twirling the perfect menu for a meal and drink with their Perfetto Pairing.
- ZIMINO D’ARAGOSTA: Crab & vegetable soup with lobster & saffron stock; topped with garlic croutons & tarragon leaves.
Perfetto Pairing: Moscato d’Asti, Saracco
- INSALATA DI FINOCCHI E PECORINO TARTUFATO: Fennel salad with farro, Belgian endive, watercress, celery, carrots, pecorino tartufato cheese & red wine vinaigrette
Perfetto Pairing: Pecorino, Velenosi ‘Villa Angela’
- TURTEI D’AROGOSTA: Ravioli filled with fresh Maine lobster, scallops, shrimp & asparagus; topped with shrimp, diced tomatoes & lobster cream sauce.
Perfetto Pairing: Garganega-Chardonnay, Scaia
- BRASATO AL VINO ROSSO: Short ribs braised with root vegetables, pancetta & red wine; served with sautéed spinach & mashed potatoes.
Perfetto Pairing: Langhe Nebbiolo, Giovanni Rosso
- CUORI DI VALENTINO: An array of desserts ideal for sharing, including two chocolate covered strawberries, puff pastry filled with strawberry compote, and a heart-shaped chocolate mousse cake filled with raspberries.
Perfetto Pairing: Moscato d’Asti, Saracco
Check out the full menu and visit IlFornaio.com to make a reservation.
Peohe’s
A Ferry Landing favorite specializing in fresh tropical seafood dishes influenced by Pacific Rim flavors, Peohe’s is delighted to roll out their Valentines Day Three-Course Sweetheart menu for two.
1ST COURSE (choose one per guest)
- STRAWBERRY + CHAMPAGNE SALAD: Strawberries | candied walnuts | blue cheese champagne vinaigrette
- CLAM CHOWDER
- CAESAR SALAD
2ND COURSE (choose one per guest)
- SURF + TURF: 7 oz. filet | petite lobster tail | 3-potato garlic mashed
- SEARED SEA SCALLOPS: lobster risotto | roasted tomato beurre blanc
- KEY WEST CHILEAN SEA BASS: coconut ginger rice | pineapple habanero butter
3RD COURSE (to share)
- RED VELVET LAVA CAKE: chocolate liqueur | Heath® Bar Crunch vanilla ice cream | chocolate sauce
Check out the full menu and visit Peohe’s to make a reservation.
See you at the Ferry Landing all week long❣️