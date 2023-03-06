“Rainbow Space” and its Impact at Coronado High School

“Rainbow Space” is Coronado High School’s Gay-Straight Alliance group. It is a club that is led by students in hopes of positively impacting Coronado High and reaching out to people of all orientations. The current president of the club is CHS senior, Anna Youngblood.

The club works to make a safe space for all LGBTQ+ people. Club officers do this by giving students a safe place to educate themselves with an abundance LGBTQ+ information. By building this community at CHS, it not only makes students feel represented, but also helps provide unity among peers.

Acceptance and social tolerance act together in making the campus a welcoming environment. “We want to spread the message that LGBTQ+ people deserve to be treated as humans and that education related to the LGBTQ+ community should be easily accessible,” says Sonoma Manocchio, CHS junior. Manocchio is an admin of the club. She will be taking over the club next year as a senior.

Along with creating an accepting environment on campus, it is poignant how the club helps educate others. Education on this topic is important if people are going to be accepting of all people, despite differences. The Gay-Straight Alliance leaves a lasting impression on all involved, no matter how they express themselves. The campus culture is impacted by the club as it shines a light on students being allies with their peers and helps to make the school a place where everyone feels safe and represented.

“Rainbow Space” club meetings are held weekly. When asked about club meetings, Manocchio says, “I wish more people would [attend meetings] because we offer a lot of valuable education and fun activities.” Club officers say they club hope to rebrand the club soon. This could mean having a greater number of meetings and events in the near future. All students are welcome to join the club or even attend just a meeting. It is a welcoming space on campus where people will truly listen with open minds. Everyone is welcome at “Rainbow Space.”





