Monday, May 6, 2024
Military Spouse Virtual Career Fair – May 7

Managing Editor
The DAV RecruitMilitary Military Spouse Virtual Career Fair is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7 from 8 am to 12 noon PST, where military spouses have access to hundreds of job opportunities. This virtual event aims to support and empower military families by connecting them with employers who understand and value their unique challenges.

The career fair will provide military spouses with a diverse range of job options across various industries, ensuring work-life balance. RecruitMilitary believes that offering a wide variety of job opportunities – including remote – allows these resilient individuals to find employment despite frequent relocations and family obligations.

MORE INFO & REGISTER HERE

A RecruitMilitary Job Fair is an event where job seekers with military experience can meet with recruiters from local and national companies. These events are free for U.S veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, and members of the Guard and Reserve.

 

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

