Beginning and Guided Bridge Classes – Wednesdays in June & July

The John D. Spreckels Center is offering Beginning and Guided Bridge classes starting on Wednesday, June 5. Whether you’re a novice or looking to enhance your skills, these classes provide a fantastic opportunity to dive into the world of bridge.

The Beginning Bridge class, running from 12 to 2 p.m. each Wednesday from June 5 to July 31 (excluding July 3), is perfect for those new to the game. Led by a dedicated volunteer instructor, this class will patiently guide newcomers through the basics of bridge, allowing them to play simple hands with others. Additionally, all novices in the class will receive a copy of Audrey Grant’s Bridge Basics 1: An Introduction.

For those who already grasp the fundamentals, the Guided Bridge Play class from 2:30 to 4 p.m. each Wednesday from June 5 to July 31 (excluding July 3), offers an opportunity to further develop confidence and proficiency as a player. Our volunteer instructor will provide guidance and support as players delve deeper into the strategies and nuances of bridge.

The registration fee for the beginning bridge class is $60 for residents and $70 for nonresidents, while the guided bridge play class costs $24 for residents and $34 for nonresidents. To secure your spot, register online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, or call (619) 522-7343.

Whether you’re new to the game or honing your skills, these bridge classes promise an engaging and rewarding experience for all participants.





