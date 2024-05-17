Join Travel Talk: Share and Discover Travel Tips – June 6, Aug. 1

Are you an avid traveler bursting with insights, or perhaps someone planning their next adventure and seeking valuable advice? Look no further than Travel Talk at the John D. Spreckels Center, happening on Thursday, June 6, and August 1 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. This engaging and free 90-minute event is designed for travelers to exchange tips, stories, and recommendations.

Travel Talk provides a platform for attendees to share their recent travel experiences, offer insider tips on destinations, and discuss smart travel practices. Whether you’re looking for recommendations on a specific destination, seeking advice on travel dos and don’ts, or eager to discover hidden gems off the beaten path, this event is tailor-made for you.

Participating in Travel Talk not only allows you to contribute valuable insights but also provides an opportunity to learn from fellow travelers. Discovering that hidden restaurant, learning about a unique cultural experience, or receiving tips on navigating a new city can enhance your future travels.

While registration is free, it’s recommended to secure your spot in advance. Register online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, or call 619-522-7343. Share your travel wisdom or gather new tips for your next adventure at Travel Talk!





