Hands-on Movie Making Camps for Kids

Children aged seven to 13 will not just watch movies, but also get the hands-on experience of creating their own films in our movie making camps. The live-action “Action Movie Camp” (July 8-12) and the stop-motion “Lego Movie Camp” (July 22-26) will allow them to write, direct, and produce their own movies, from the storyboard to the final cut.

In the Action Movie Camp, participants will write, direct, and produce their own action sequences for the camera. The camp features stunt-fighting (zero contact) and film choreography, ensuring the safety of all participants. They will also have the opportunity to dub in sizzling sound effects and voice-overs, making them the next action star for the camera!

With the Lego Movie Camp, future animators will use Legos to design their movie characters and build their sets. From creating epic pirate battle scenes to adventures in other galaxies, moviemakers will bring their masterpieces to the big screen using smart devices.

Both camps are held from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Coronado Community Canter. After completion, each movie is available to download and view online with family and friends.

For more information on these movie-making camps or to register, visit Coronado.Ca.Us/CivicRec, , call 619-522-7342, or tap on these direct links below:

